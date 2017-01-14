Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Have you seen a better free-kick in the A-League?

The Wellington Phoenix season hangs on a knife edge as they host a newly last-placed Central Coast Mariners outfit this afternoon with their eyes on a top six spot. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

This is the first of three home games in eight days for Wellington as they kick off an action-packed week against a Mariners side that has the chance to jump back off the bottom of the ladder.

The Phoenix have struggled in recent times, going the last four games without a win including a 2-1 loss to Perth Glory last week away from home.

The Nix sit eighth on the ladder, but have the chance to sit just one point outside of the top six with a win this afternoon.

In contrast, the Mariners have been shoved down to last place thanks to an upset win by Adelaide over Melbourne City on Thursday.

They have the chance to send the defending champions back to the bottom of the barrel today though, needing just a draw to jump ahead.

A win today would not only see the Central Coast go over the top of Adelaide, but they would also leapfrog the Phoenix into eighth, such is the importance of today’s game for both sides.

The chips aren’t looking good for the Mariners though leading into the game.

The Phoenix have beaten the Mariners twice already this season, a 2-0 win in Round 6, then another big 3-0 win in Week 10.

To make matters worse, the Mariners have to travel across the ditch with a record of just two wins from their last 22 games outside of New South Wales.

The Phoenix do have the second worst attack in the league so far this season, having scored just 14 goals from 13 games, but if they were to rectify that, it would be against the Mariners who have the worst defence in the competition, conceding over two goals a game on average.

Team News

The home side have plenty of returns to work into their side this afternoon, with three players coming back into the squad with the loss of just one.

Gui Finkler comes back into the side after taking a week off to Brazil for family reasons, while Michael McGlinchey is slated to finally take the park after months on the sideline.

McGlinchey hasn’t played since the beginning of November when he suffered a knee injury. Then, just as he was ready to come back, he copped a calf tear a few days into the new year that kept him out for another two weeks.

Vince Lia is the other man back in the side after serving his one-game suspension, but the Nix will lose key frontman Roy Krishna for a one-game suspension of his own.

For the Mariners, coach Paul Okon has been fairly carefree with his side, avoiding any injuries or suspensions.

He has brought Mickael Tavares and Josh Bingham into an extended squad.

Prediction

It’s a massive game for both sides in the context of the season in amongst such a tight and Wellington are in for a big week of football.

The Mariners haven’t won a game for two months and have continued their struggles of the last few season. They’ll be in for a fight on the road against a side that have walked over them in recent times.

Wellington should be able to pack a few goals on and get a hugely important win under their belt as they chase a finals berth.

Wellington to win 3-1

