Ahmed hitting BBL form for Thunder, dab still needs work

Australia takes the first ODI after Pakistan's batting falls apart

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Hard work and studying Shane Warne videos seems to be paying off for Sydney Thunder legspinner Fawad Ahmed, but he admits his wicket celebrations need to improve.

Ahmed’s spell of 4-14 proved the decisive effort in Thunder’s eight wicket win in the BBL derby against Sydney Sixers at the the SCG on Saturday.

Thunder have notched three successive victories and Ahmed said if they won their last game at home to Adelaide Strikers and made the semi finals, it would be a great achievement after losing their first four fixtures.

He hasn’t played any first-class games this season, but has developed into a key member of Thunder’s attack.

Ahmed is their leading wicket-taker with nine and has their second best economy rate of 6.30.

“I haven’t played any Shield cricket for Victoria unfortunately, but I was more concentrating in the last few weeks before the Big Bash on how to bowl in T20 cricket,” Ahmed said.

“Change the trajectory more, use varieties of different balls and I think it’s working.”

Ahmed hasn’t represented Australia since 2013 when he made all three of his ODI and two T20 appearances.

But Ahmed, who turns 35 next month, still harbours hopes of getting another national call up.

“Always, I never give up,” he said.

“I’m a hard worker, I”ve been through tough times in my life and I’m enjoying cricket.

“I’m not praising myself but legspin is an art. I still watch Shane Warne’s videos,

” I watched (Pakistan legspinner) Yasir Shah when he came down to play Test cricket here, he hasn’t had a good time.

“But I love my bowling. I’m bowling a lot in the nets, I’m bowling two or three hundred balls every day.”

Although his bowling has been good, the same can’t be said of his wicket-taking celebrations..

“He needs to work on his dab a bit, he got some stick from the boys,” fellow Thunder import Carlos Brathwaite said.

Ahmed concedes it’s an area he can improve in.

“I was pretty bad I think, some of my teammates told me,” Ahmed said.

“But I never had a practice, he (Brathwaite) just told me before the game ‘just do this if you take a wicket.’ It was good fun.”