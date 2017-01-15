Arnie: ‘They played at their best, we didn’t, we got the point”

Michael Zullo of Sydney controls the ball during the round 1 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Graham Arnold has taken a subtle swipe at Western Sydney, encouraged his under-performing Sydney FC still managed to pinch a point against a Wanderers side playing “at their best”.

The Sky Blues lacked their usual attacking ruthlessness in Saturday night’s goalless A-League draw, unable to put away their fiercest rivals in a bid to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The scoreline accurately reflected the cagey affair, in which the luckless Wanderers were denied a clear-cut first-half penalty and looked the more likely to net a late winner.

But Arnold, while unsatisfied with the result, he relished the fact that Tony Popovic’s men had “100 per cent” raised their game against his league leaders yet still left Allianz Stadium without a derby win in more than three years.

“If you don’t play at your best and you still get a point, and they play at their best, it’s promising,” Arnold said.

The comparison summed up the two teams’ contrasting campaigns.

While Popovic delighted in the eighth-placed Wanderers’ first clean sheet, Arnold was content to oversee Sydney’s ninth in 15 games.

The latter now sit five points clear of Melbourne Victory, who are closing in and have a game in hand.

Arnold conceded awry execution let the hosts down but praised the assured defensive displays of in-form goalkeeper Danny Vukovic and young centre-back Aaron Calver, who was rushed into the starting line-up following Matt Jurman’s exit to Korea and Seb Ryall’s hamstring injury.

The Sky Blues notably struggled for attacking options out wide while wingers Bernie Ibini and David Carney sat idle on the bench until they were finally introduced in the last 20 minutes.

“I tried to keep them a little bit longer because it was humid conditions and we tried to get (the Wanderers) in the last 15 minutes when they’d run out of gas a little bit,” Arnold said.

“But they kept fighting. We had a couple of half chances, crosses come in, and Vedran made some good saves.”

Midfielder Josh Brillante will again be available to face Adelaide on Friday night after serving his suspension.