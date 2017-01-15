Australia names 16-man squad for Test tour of India

Australia has named its’ squad for a four-Test series in February in India, where it will hope to be victorious for the first time since 2004.
The 16-man squad includes Test a number of Test regulars including the key members of Australia’s new-look batting line-up, Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw.
However, we are no closer to knowing whether Renshaw or Shaun Marsh will be the selectors’ preferred opening partner for David Warner, with both selected.
“Shaun is proven in sub-continent conditions and is coming off a hundred in his last Test match in Sri Lanka. He is a very versatile batsman who can slot in at the top or the middle of the order,” said Interim National Selector Trevor Hohns.
Nathan ‘Nice, Garry’ Lyon has retained his spot in the squad at least though there will continue to be questions asked over whether or not he should be a first-choice player in the XI.
Matthew Wade appears to have the backing of the selectors to continue being Australia’s wicket keeper of choice, with his chief rival Peter Nevill not making the cut.
Handscomb appears the likely replacement for Wade behind the stumps should anything prevent him from fulfilling his duties.
Glenn Maxwell may get his chance to show he can be Australia’s answer for what to do at No.6 after he was included in the squad. Mitchell Marsh has also been named as an all-rounder option.
“We know Glenn plays very well against spin and has a lot of experience playing in India. We think his ability with the bat, coupled with his handy off-spin will complement the bowling unit if required,” Hohns said.
“We consider Mitchell as a bowling all-rounder and should we decide to play a two pace and two spin bowling attack it is important to have that third seam bowling option if conditions suit.”
The surprise selection however, is that of 23-year-old leg spinner Mitchell Swepson, who could earn his first baggy green if he gets the nod to debut at some point during the series.
“Mitchell is an exciting young leg-spinner that has come through the pathway system. We feel he has a lot of potential and want to see him take his opportunity in conditions that should suit him should he get a chance,” said Hohns.
Australian Test squad to play India
Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stephen O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade
January 15th 2017 @ 10:27am
Ryan Hartwig said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Wow I never thought they’d actually run with the Warne-inspired Swepson selection that we’ve heard about for a month. He’ll be pretty much cannon fodder if he plays you’d think, although hard to see him getting a cap.
Glad there was no budging on Renshaw, yet can’t really understand M.Marsh inclusion, wasn’t exactly overjoyed watching Cartwright however he looked streets more solid than Mitch at no. 6. I suspect it will be irrelevant anyway and Maxwell will play at 6.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:30am
Scott Pryde said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Maxwell will only play at 6 if they have 3 quicks in the side I would say… Like you, i’m not thrilled on the M Marsh selection.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:29am
Ronan O'Connell said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
That’s a pretty good squad.
I’m not convinced by Wade but the selectors never drop keepers quickly, they’re always given a decent run, and he’s only been back in the Test team for four matches.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:54am
James Jackson said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:54am | ! Report
What about horses for courses though? Wade will drop plenty in India, and who knows if he’ll score anything either.
If he performs poorly, is the expectation that he will last the entire series, or make way for another player while Handscomb takes the gloves?
If so, the lineup would be:
Warner
Renshaw
Khawaja
Smith
Smarsh
Handscomb
Maxwell
O’Keefe
Starc
Hazelwood
Lyon
January 15th 2017 @ 11:00am
Brett McKay said | January 15th 2017 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Tend to agree, Ronan, and I’m quite sure his ODI hundred has got Wade over the line, if indeed there was any wavering.
But the wording around Mitchell Marsh is telling – “We consider Mitchell as a bowling all-rounder…”
I can already see the scenario: Starc and Hazelwood, two spinners, Marsh at no.7, Wade at 6. It’s going to happen…
January 15th 2017 @ 11:03am
James Jackson said | January 15th 2017 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Blasphemy
January 15th 2017 @ 11:19am
dangertroy said | January 15th 2017 @ 11:19am | ! Report
If Wade’s ODI hundred is a return to form, then I wouldn’t have a problem with this. I’ve always liked the idea of marsh as bowler rather than a batsman, then again, I would have done the same thing with Shane Watson.
The issue is still the keeping. Handscomb is from all accounts a reluctant keeper and considers himself a batsman, so I don’t know he would want the job full time. He also didn’t seem to be much better than Wade when he stepped in during the last test. Maybe we should stick them both behind the stumps at the same time. Or have them alternate – Handscomb to the spinners, Wade to the quicks.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:29am
GD66 said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Well ok then. That’s a pretty fair squad to work with, well done selectors. Now if we could just nip down to the airport the day they leave and remind them that batting with PATIENCE and not blazing away as though they were batting on Australian decks they should fare ok. The new young inclusions on the batting roster have already indicated they are aware of this requirement. Good luck to them, it’s a tough gig but not impossible if they play to their potential. Quite excited to see how this goes.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:39am
dangertroy said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
What a shame Johnson has retired. I would have loved to have seen Starc, Marsh, Johnson and swepson bowl together. Australia is the only nation that could field an all Mitch attack.
But seriously… It’s not a bad squad. 5 spin options, even if 2 of them are all-rounders. 8 batsmen, with the marsh brothers as reserves. 4 quicks including Mitch Marsh. The Matthew Wade decision will haunt us, as he will drop Kohli, who will go on to post 700 runs in a session.
What I like, is that this is a relatively young side. S Marsh, Warner and O’Keefe are the only players north of 30 I believe. That means that this group of players will be able to get experience in India and use that experience on later tours. This isn’t a group of aging warriors who won’t ever tour again.
First choice XI looks like Renshaw, Warner, khawaja, smith, Handscomb, Maxwell/M Marsh, Wade, Starc, O’Keefe, Lyon, Hazlewood.
Biggest doubt for me is Khawaja, based on his asain experiences so far, but he gets to play the first test at least. He needs to look good in that test though, otherwise S Marsh should replace him.
Selectors will probably go : S Marsh, Warner, smith, Handscomb, Maxwell, m Marsh, Wade, Agar, starc, Hazlewood, Lyon.
January 15th 2017 @ 10:39am
Andy Hill said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Seems if your name is Mitchel it’s your lucky day. Neither Marsh nor Swepson deserve their spot in this squad.
Also can’t believe Wade has been retained. His keeping will be a liability in India.
I imagine Swepson will be unlikely to get a game so I guess it will be good for him to learn from the experience.
I hope Maxwell starts at 6 in the first test.
My starting XI
Warner
Renshaw
Khawaja
Smith
Handscomb
Maxwell
Wade
Starc
O’Keefe
Lyon
Hazlewood
January 15th 2017 @ 10:41am
jamesb said | January 15th 2017 @ 10:41am | ! Report
They should have picked an extra fast bowler like Sayers. Although, maybe M.Marsh could be seen as a third seamer and bat at eight. So the breakdown of the squad
Batsmen
D.Warner
M.Renshaw
U.Khawaja
S.Smith
P.Handscomb
S.Marsh
Allrounders
M.Marsh
Maxwell
Fast bowlers
M.Starc
J.Hazlewood
J.Bird
Wicketkeeper
M.Wade
Spinners
N.Lyon
S.O’Keefe
A.Agar
M.Swepson