Australia names 16-man squad for Test tour of India

Australia has named its’ squad for a four-Test series in February in India, where it will hope to be victorious for the first time since 2004.

The 16-man squad includes Test a number of Test regulars including the key members of Australia’s new-look batting line-up, Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw.

However, we are no closer to knowing whether Renshaw or Shaun Marsh will be the selectors’ preferred opening partner for David Warner, with both selected.

“Shaun is proven in sub-continent conditions and is coming off a hundred in his last Test match in Sri Lanka. He is a very versatile batsman who can slot in at the top or the middle of the order,” said Interim National Selector Trevor Hohns.

Nathan ‘Nice, Garry’ Lyon has retained his spot in the squad at least though there will continue to be questions asked over whether or not he should be a first-choice player in the XI.

Matthew Wade appears to have the backing of the selectors to continue being Australia’s wicket keeper of choice, with his chief rival Peter Nevill not making the cut.

Handscomb appears the likely replacement for Wade behind the stumps should anything prevent him from fulfilling his duties.

Glenn Maxwell may get his chance to show he can be Australia’s answer for what to do at No.6 after he was included in the squad. Mitchell Marsh has also been named as an all-rounder option.

“We know Glenn plays very well against spin and has a lot of experience playing in India. We think his ability with the bat, coupled with his handy off-spin will complement the bowling unit if required,” Hohns said.

“We consider Mitchell as a bowling all-rounder and should we decide to play a two pace and two spin bowling attack it is important to have that third seam bowling option if conditions suit.”

The surprise selection however, is that of 23-year-old leg spinner Mitchell Swepson, who could earn his first baggy green if he gets the nod to debut at some point during the series.

“Mitchell is an exciting young leg-spinner that has come through the pathway system. We feel he has a lot of potential and want to see him take his opportunity in conditions that should suit him should he get a chance,” said Hohns.