Australia vs Pakistan second ODI: Start time, date, teams, TV, streaming and radio guide

Australia will be looking to move further ahead in their one-day series against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second of their five-match series. The game is due to commence on Sunday, January 15 at 2:20pm (AEDT).

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) 1st Innings 2:20 PM 5:50 PM Break 5:50 PM 6:35 PM 2nd Innings 6:35 PM 10:05 PM

*Times are subject to change due to over rates, game situation, weather

Likely teams

Australia

1. David Warner

2. Travis Head

3. Steve Smith

4. Chris Lynn

5. Mitchell Marsh

6. Glenn Maxwell

7. Matthew Wade (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Pat Cummins

10. James Faulkner

11. Billy Stanlake

Rest of squad – Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja

Pakistan

1. Azhar Ali (c)

2. Sharjeel Khan

3. Babar Azam

4. Shoaib Malik

5. Umar Akmal

6. Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

7. Imad Wasim

8. Mohammad Nawaz

9. Mohammad Amir

10. Wahab Riaz

11. Hasan Ali

Rest of squad – Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahat Ali

Coverage, broadcast and radio options

Online

The only way to legally stream the one-day series between Pakistan and Australia will be through the Cricket Australia live Pass from cricket.com.au.

There are two options in getting the pass, with the first of those being the 365 pass, which allows you to stream every match played in Australia – from the international scene through to the BBL and now completed Matador Cup. This costs $29.99.

The second option is a day pass, which gives you all the same entitlements but only for a period of 24 hours and will set you back $5.99.

It should be noted that overseas tours, unless otherwise noted won’t be available through the live pass as they are broadcast on pay-TV broadcaster Fox Sports.

If you are with Optus as your mobile provider, then the live pass may be included in your plan for no extra cost – however, if you are outside of a WI-FI zone when streaming, data charges will occur as per normal.

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day from the summer of cricket as well as highlights throughout and after the match.

TV

The only way to watch the match live on TV will be through the Nine Network, with their coverage running from 1:15pm (AEDT) until the conclusion of the match.

Radio

Listening to the match on Radio means you have two options – either the ABC or Fairfax.

Both can be found through their local frequencies or online with a Cricket Australia ID.

Remaining series fixtures

3rd match: January 19 at WACA (2:20pm)

4th match:January 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground (2:20pm)

5th match:January 26 at Adelaide Oval (2:20pm)