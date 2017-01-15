Big crowds, low scores at Moore Park

Australia takes the first ODI after Pakistan's batting falls apart

They packed the Moore Park sporting precinct in record numbers on Saturday, but only the early arrivals got full value for money.

The BBL clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder and the A-League clash between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers attracted sellout crowds and combined to draw 79,899 fans.

That exceeded the 1965 NSW Rugby League grand final crowd of 78,056, who witnessed St George’s 10th straight premiership.

There was a new domestic cricket crowd record for a womens match at the SCG, with 17,346 fans turning out for the WBBL derby between Sixers and Thunder.

In the battle of the codes for the mens matches, football enjoyed a narrow victory, with 40.143 turning up at at Allianz Stadium, while 39,756 packed into the SCG.

For all the expectations, mens games produced few fireworks.and were low scoring affairs and the women delivered most of the drama..

Sydney FC stretched their record unbeaten A-League start to the season to 15 matches with a 0-0 draw.

Next door, the Sixers were held to 9-99, the lowest score in the BBL this season and a target reached by the visitors with a whopping 10 of their 20 overs left.

The real drama, excepting the unexpected invasion of the SCG by a couple of male streakers during the mens match, came earlier on Saturday, when the WBBL match went to a super over.

Not only were both teams tied after 20 overs, but their scores were also level after the super over.

Thunder won by virtue of hitting more boundaries and kept their title defence alive, while snapping the Sixers seven-match winning streak.

Perhaps the biggest plus of the evening was the early finish to the BBL game, which surely reduced the potential traffic logjam around the area.”