Brisbane Bullets vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

It’s a battle of the bottom this afternoon as the Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers play for last place in the NBL. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3pm (AEDT).
The Breakers snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday when they pushed past a struggling Sydney Kings outfit at home.
Despite trailing at the final break, the Breakers put in one of the quarters of the season, piling on 32 points to just 13 in the final term to win the game by 18 in the end.
That win lifted them off the bottom of the barrel which is now occupied by today’s opponent, the Brisbane Bullets.
The Breakers do carry a 2-8 away record into the road trip though as they struggle to deal with some of the longer trips across the ditch.
The Bullets have lost four of their last five games, the last two having come against the Hawks and Wildcats by five and four points respectively.
In both cases, Brisbane had a healthy lead coming into the final quarter, but their lack of consistency and inability to finish off the game has been their major downfall this season.
Both sides have 12 losses from 21 games and are in a straight one on one battle this afternoon for last place.
The Breakers have been buoyed by newest point guard import Kevin Dillard.
Despite playing just two games since arriving at the club, Dillard is in the top five in the league for points and assists per game and also leads the competition for steals per game.
The playoffs are still a mathematical chance for both sides but they’ll need to put in some big performances if they want to see their season continue.
Prediction
The Bullets have looked good in their last couple of games but they’ve just dropped away late and given up a good result. The form is there, they just need to find that winning stamina.
The Breakers were very strong on Friday against a side that was once the team to beat in the league earlier in the season. They’ve shown plenty of flashes of brilliance over the last couple of months but have suffered the same fate as Brisbane.
This might be a close one, but the Breakers have an abysmal record on the road this season and that might continue today.
Brisbane to win by 5
3:50pm
3:50pm
HALFTIME
The first half comes to an end and it’s the Bullets who take an 8-point lead into the major break.
Brisbane have been the better side so far this afternoon and continue to shut down the Breakers as they desperately try to stay in the fight. As was with the first quarter, whenever the Breakers looked like coming back into the game and closing down that lead, Brisbane would find a way to jump back out again.
Turnovers have been New Zealand’s own worst enemy with sloppy passing and lazy ball movement being their downfall.
Bullets – 43
Breakers – 35
3:48pm
Q2′
THREE!!
Shan Bruce hits back with a three of his own from the left edge!! He was looking for options in the paint, but decided to just have a crack for himself with the clock winding down.
Bullets – 43
Breakers – 35
3:47pm
Q2′
DILLARD!!!
Kevin Dillard hits a monster of a three-pointer from a loooooooong way down the court. He was leaping forward from a long way outside the arc and finds nothing but net. What a shot, and again, it’s fairly quick on the transition.
Bullets – 40
Breakers – 35
3:46pm
Q2′
Dillard with a superb little floated from close range. The Breakers have been very good on the quick transition points in the last few minutes.
Bullets – 40
Breakers – 32
3:45pm
Q2′
A bit messy under the bucket for the Bullets as the ball bounces around a thousand sets of hands… but Torrey Craig comes down with it in the end and lays it up off the glass.
Bullets – 40
Breakers – 30
3:43pm
Q2′
Jervis with the lay up for the Bullets… but they’s sloppy on the turn and Dillard hits the fast transition lay up… and now Carter hits three on the transition off the turnover!!
How about that, 7 points in about 15 seconds.
Bullets – 38
Breakers – 30
3:38pm
Q2′
Ili sneaking his way into the paint through his much bigger defenders… Oh but he gets a peach of a low pass away to Vukona who finishes it off with a lay up from underneath the bucket.
Bullets – 36
Breakers – 25
3:37pm
Q2′
Three in a row for Craig as he lays it up and that’s now five buckets in a row for the Bullets. New Zealand have to do something, anything, to pull this up.
Bullets – 36
Breakers – 23
3:36pm
Q2′
Craig again!! That’s four buckets in a row for the Bullets and the lead is up over double digits. The Breakers look lost on the court at the moment after a confident start to the second.
Bullets – 34
Breakers – 23