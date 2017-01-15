Brisbane Bullets vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

It’s a battle of the bottom this afternoon as the Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers play for last place in the NBL. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3pm (AEDT).

The Breakers snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday when they pushed past a struggling Sydney Kings outfit at home.

Despite trailing at the final break, the Breakers put in one of the quarters of the season, piling on 32 points to just 13 in the final term to win the game by 18 in the end.

That win lifted them off the bottom of the barrel which is now occupied by today’s opponent, the Brisbane Bullets.

The Breakers do carry a 2-8 away record into the road trip though as they struggle to deal with some of the longer trips across the ditch.

The Bullets have lost four of their last five games, the last two having come against the Hawks and Wildcats by five and four points respectively.

In both cases, Brisbane had a healthy lead coming into the final quarter, but their lack of consistency and inability to finish off the game has been their major downfall this season.

Both sides have 12 losses from 21 games and are in a straight one on one battle this afternoon for last place.

The Breakers have been buoyed by newest point guard import Kevin Dillard.

Despite playing just two games since arriving at the club, Dillard is in the top five in the league for points and assists per game and also leads the competition for steals per game.

The playoffs are still a mathematical chance for both sides but they’ll need to put in some big performances if they want to see their season continue.

Prediction

The Bullets have looked good in their last couple of games but they’ve just dropped away late and given up a good result. The form is there, they just need to find that winning stamina.

The Breakers were very strong on Friday against a side that was once the team to beat in the league earlier in the season. They’ve shown plenty of flashes of brilliance over the last couple of months but have suffered the same fate as Brisbane.

This might be a close one, but the Breakers have an abysmal record on the road this season and that might continue today.



Brisbane to win by 5

Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3pm (AEDT).