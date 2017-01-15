NBA: Exum back for Jazz in big win

Falcon sets up try in amateur U20s game

Did this rugby player actually score a try?

Why Quade Cooper feels like he never left the Reds

A unique look at Italy's epic win over the Springboks

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Dante Exum was back on court for the Utah Jazz in their crushing NBA win over Aron Baynes’ Detroit Pistons just four days after the Australian guard was dropped to their lower-league affiliate.

Exum played 17 minutes in the Jazz’s 110-77 win on Friday night after sitting out the previous three matches and contributed four points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Monday was an eventful one for Exum, who was sent to train with their D-League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars, but hours later recalled to Utah’s squad.

The 21-year-old has struggled for court time in recent weeks.

His compatriot Baynes started but was quiet, the centre clocking up two points from three field-goal attempts in 18 minutes.

Rodney Hood scored a season-high 27 points for the Jazz who put the game away in the third quarter with a 28-9 run highlighted by a heavy dose of George Hill, including a pair of back-to-back three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and blocked three shots in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to their third straight victory, a 102-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers are on their first three-game winning streak since they won four straight from December 29, 2013 to January 4, 2014.

Led by Embiid, the Sixers have won five of six games overall and are no longer the league laughing stock.

Nicolas Batum scored 19 points and Kemba Walker had 17 for the Hornets.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and the Toronto Raptors handed the Brooklyn Nets their ninth-straight loss with a 132-113 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to their third-straight victory, 96-86 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Brandon Rush had 11 for the Timberwolves, who have won three in a row for the first time all season.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season.

But he also had 10 turnovers in Oklahoma City’s first loss in four games.

Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108.

Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Al Horford made a triumphant return and the Boston Celtics snapped the Atlanta Hawks’ seven-game winning streak with a 103-101 victory.

Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-109.