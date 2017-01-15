New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 4 live scores

The first Test in Wellington between New Zealand and Bangladesh looks destined for a draw after yet more runs, this time for the hosts yesterday and rain on the first day’s play. Join The Roar for live scores of the fourth day’s play at the Basin Reserve from 8am (AEDT).

After rain interrupted play on the first day in Wellington, it has been a run-fest ever since with both teams batsmen making good use of the favourable conditions.

The three wickets that were taken by New Zealand on that first day’s play after they won the toss and elected to field first have been about the height of success for bowlers, with each team taking turns at batting the other into submission.

First it was Bangladesh, who went from 3 for 150 to where they ended their first innings yesterday, declaring on a massive 8 for 592 on the back of a Shakib Al Hasan double century, and then New Zealand who are now 3 for 292.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw and on a pitch where it would be easy to defend for one, New Zealand didn’t really look to push the pace all that much yesterday which was mildly confusing to say the least.

While their run rate was almost four, Tom Latham made a century at a strike rate of just over 50 with a feeling it could have been so much more.

Latham will resume today not out and while the Black Caps are still a long way behind, there is no question the win should be of the highest priority, rather than already conceding to a draw.

Kane Williamson attempted to set the bar throughout the day, making an almost run-a-ball half century, but even he was dismissed and for New Zealand to come back with a chance of winning, a big day today will be vital.

Day 4 Prediction

Unless something drastic happens or the pitch starts taking turn in a hurry, then there is only one result that looks even half likely for the match – and that’s a draw.

New Zealand won’t want to settle for that, especially after battling their way back into the match so well yesterday but will really need to pick up the pace today.

Expect them to at least make an attempt in doing that, trying to get plenty of quick runs and be holding the lead by the end of the day’s play.

Essentially, the only way they are going to win the game is if they score enough runs to only bat once, declaring and knocking Bangladesh over cheaply tomorrow during their second innings.

For the Tigers, it’ll be all about making a statement and picking up early wickets. They are still 300 runs ahead on first innings so anything could happen from their point of view, but on a pitch providing nothing for the bowlers, it’ll require a fast start to the day’s play and more aggression with the bat.

In summing up, both teams will be aggressive, but it’s hard to see the match moving too far towards a result today.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the fourth day’s play at the Basin Reserve from 8am (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.