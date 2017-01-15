Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

The Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory do battle this afternoon in a vital mid-table clash as the battle for finals spots heats up leading into the back end of the season. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 5pm (AEDT).
The Glory and Jets sit in fifth and sixth on the A-League ladder respectively with just one competition point separating them as more teams become a part of the hunt for finals berth.
Just seven points separates fifth from last place.
Perth have been undefeated in their last three, including a thrilling game of the tournament contender with Melbourne City, and have begun to sneak up on Brisbane in fourth place.
They snapped a six-game winless streak with their win last week against the Phoenix.
A win today would leave them just one point behind the Roar, who were beaten last week by today’s opponent, the Jets.
Newcastle caused the big upset in a thrilling five-goal affair away from home, securing the 3-2 win with a Morten Nordstrand 84th minute goal.
They’ve now won three of their last five and look set to break a six-year run without reaching the finals.
Despite the home ground advantage, the Jets have had a horror time in recent history with Perth, with the Glory being undefeated from their last seven trips to Newcastle, five of those being wins.
Newcastle will be looking to add to their goal-scoring tally this afternoon, coming up against the second-worst defence in the league.
Perth have conceded two goals per game on average and have just one clean sheet to their name from 14 games.
Team News
Not a lot of alterations for either side who pulled through last week injury and suspension free.
For the Jets, coach Mark Jones has brought Aleksandr Kokko into a one-man extended squad for game day.
Ben Kantarovski is still battling a knee injury and it’s uncertain as to whether he’ll be right in time for next week or if he’ll be on the sideline for another two or three.
The Glory also take an extended squad into the game with the additions of Marc Warren and Brandon Wilson into the side.
This will be the last week of Dino Djulbic’s three-game suspension for his little beef with Fernando Brandan against Melbourne City at the back end of December.
Prediction
This could be a season-defining game for both sides and their quest for the finals.
Newcastle have looked the better overall side than Perth this season, but they’ve fallen under the same bus of inconsistency that Perth have throughout the season.
Both sides might be sharing the points this afternoon in a close one.
2-2 draw
5:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:26pm | ! Report
20′
The Jets turn it over in dangerous territory again!! They’re becoming their own worst enemies at times, especially when they’re trying to clear from the back.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:25pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:25pm | ! Report
19′
Castro breaking through on the counter here. He has support on the left but he tries to cut back in field and head into the box by himself. The defence wins the battle at the end of the day.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:24pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:24pm | ! Report
18′
Keogh pulled up for a bit of a shoulder nudge in Boggard and the Irishman is less than happy with the call, letting the ref, and Boggard in particular, know what he thinks of the decision.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:23pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:23pm | ! Report
17′
Nabbout showing some initiative for the Jets, breaking down the left wing and beating his man into the box. He’s swarmed by the Glory defence but does get a shot away and wins the corner.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:22pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:22pm | ! Report
16′
Newcastle are under fire at the moment as Perth win the throw in down in the bottom right corner of the Jets half. Newcastle just can’t seem to find any room to move.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:21pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:21pm | ! Report
14′
Perth working from right to left as Castro makes some ground down the left wing… AND HAROLD NEARLY DOUBLES THE LEAD!!!
Castro was playing it beautifully down the left sideline, giving it off to Mills who fires in a peach of a cross for Harold. He nailed the run, got ahead of his defender and beat the keeper with a powerful header.
But unfortunately for him, he’s found the crossbar.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:19pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:19pm | ! Report
13′
Harold looking to link up with Taggart in the middle of the box, but he has a double team on him and he can’t keep it in. Newcastle desperate at the back to try and contain the damage to one goal at the moment.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:18pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:18pm | ! Report
12′
Perth win a foul in the Newcastle half to little protest as Castro is taken down from behind. Way too far out for the shot but the Glory are in prime attacking position once again.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1
5:17pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:17pm | ! Report
11′
Some poor turnovers from both sides there around halfway as Newcastle begin to piece some passes together and move up field. The Glory are stern at the back though.
Newcastle – 0
Perth – 1