Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

The Glory and Jets sit in fifth and sixth on the A-League ladder respectively with just one competition point separating them as more teams become a part of the hunt for finals berth.

Just seven points separates fifth from last place.

Perth have been undefeated in their last three, including a thrilling game of the tournament contender with Melbourne City, and have begun to sneak up on Brisbane in fourth place.

They snapped a six-game winless streak with their win last week against the Phoenix.

A win today would leave them just one point behind the Roar, who were beaten last week by today’s opponent, the Jets.

Newcastle caused the big upset in a thrilling five-goal affair away from home, securing the 3-2 win with a Morten Nordstrand 84th minute goal.

They’ve now won three of their last five and look set to break a six-year run without reaching the finals.

Despite the home ground advantage, the Jets have had a horror time in recent history with Perth, with the Glory being undefeated from their last seven trips to Newcastle, five of those being wins.

Newcastle will be looking to add to their goal-scoring tally this afternoon, coming up against the second-worst defence in the league.

Perth have conceded two goals per game on average and have just one clean sheet to their name from 14 games.

Team News

Not a lot of alterations for either side who pulled through last week injury and suspension free.

For the Jets, coach Mark Jones has brought Aleksandr Kokko into a one-man extended squad for game day.

Ben Kantarovski is still battling a knee injury and it’s uncertain as to whether he’ll be right in time for next week or if he’ll be on the sideline for another two or three.

The Glory also take an extended squad into the game with the additions of Marc Warren and Brandon Wilson into the side.

This will be the last week of Dino Djulbic’s three-game suspension for his little beef with Fernando Brandan against Melbourne City at the back end of December.

Prediction

This could be a season-defining game for both sides and their quest for the finals.

Newcastle have looked the better overall side than Perth this season, but they’ve fallen under the same bus of inconsistency that Perth have throughout the season.

Both sides might be sharing the points this afternoon in a close one.

2-2 draw

