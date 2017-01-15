Predictions for the 2017 Australian Open men’s singles draw

The men’s singles draw for the 2017 Australian Open has thrown up a number of enticing and potentially blockbuster match-ups.

After a year of change in 2016, there are a number of sub-plots that we will all need to follow throughout and beyond this great championship.

Andy Murray (or Sir Andy Murray) is the number one seed at a Grand Slam event for the very first time after a dominant second half to 2016, which included claiming his second Wimbledon Championship, and the ATP World Tour Finals crown.

Can he handle the pressure of being the number one seed at a Grand Slam event for the first time to claim his fourth Grand Slam singles title, and his first Australian Open crown?

Or, will Novak Djokovic be able to rebound from his difficult second half of 2016 to claim his seventh Australian Open crown, and his 13th Grand Slam singles title?

Will there be other storylines to emerge during the 2017 Australian Open, such as the successful return of Roger Federer after six months out of the game due to a knee injury, and maybe a return to form for Rafael Nadal to prove that age hasn’t caught up with him?

What about the Aussies? Can either Nick Kyrgios or Bernard Tomic become the first Australian to win the title at Melbourne Park?

All of these sub-plots are a tantalising prospect indeed, so let’s have a look at the men’s draw, section by section, to try and predict who may win the first grand slam of the year.

Section One

On the face of it, Andy Murray has a relatively simple path to the quarter-finals, but will want to be near the top of his game by the third round with a potential match-up against Sam Querrey, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round at Wimbledon last year.

There’s also a potential fourth round match-up against either Lucas Pouille, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round at the US Open last year, or big-serving American John Isner, who has only made the fourth round twice at Melbourne Park.

This is before much greater challenges in the quarter-finals, but judging by his current form, Murray is in my opinion the Australian Open favourite.

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (1) Andy Murray versus (16) Lucas Pouille.

Section Two

This is the section that contains Roger Federer, and he has a relatively simple opening two rounds, and should Federer make it through to the third round, he will potentially have to defeat five top ten players in a row to claim his 18th Grand Slam singles title, which in a best of five set format is a tough ask.

Federer could potentially meet Tomas Berdych in the third round, Kei Nishikori in the fourth round, before meeting Andy Murray in the quarter-finals, Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals, and Novak Djokovic in the final. Achieving this feat looks a bridge too far for a man of even his capabilities, but Federer could very well make the quarter-finals.

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (17) Roger Federer versus (5) Kei Nishikori.

Section Three

This section contains Nick Kyrgios, and a potential mouth-watering match-up with Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round. Both players have some tough, but very much winnable matches in the first three rounds to set up in so many ways an explosive match-up that could very well go the distance.

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (4) Stan Wawrinka versus (14) Nick Kyrgios.

Section Four

This section contains Bernard Tomic, and it is a section that appears to be wide open. Excluding a select few, not many of the players here seem to be in great form in the first two weeks of the season, except for a select few.

If Tomic can find form for his opening round match-up against Thomaz Bellucci, he could potentially go deep into the first grand slam of the year, given the questionable form of others, such as Marin Cilic, and at least as deep as he has ever gone at the Australian Open to play either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Jack Sock in the fourth round. However, this section is a hard one to predict, that is for sure!

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga versus (27) Bernard Tomic.

Section Five

Rafael Nadal is in this section of the draw, and it appears to be a more favourable draw compared to other draws in recent years, with no opponents in the first two rounds that you feel can hit him off the court.

However, Nadal could face Alexander Zverev in the third round and Gael Monfils in the fourth round, players who have the ability to hit Nadal off the court, to set up a potential quarter-final against Milos Raonic.

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (6) Gael Monfils versus (9) Rafael Nadal.

Section Six

Milos Raonic looks to have a draw, compared to many of the other top seeds, that will give him a great deal of comfort. While he will need to wary against some of his opponents, you feel that his form is far superior to anyone else in this section, including David Ferrer, who looks to be in questionable form at best.

Raonic should make the quarter-finals at worst, but is capable of making the final, there is no doubt about that!

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (13) Roberto Bautista Agut versus (3) Milos Raonic.

Section Seven

Just like section four of the draw, not many of these players appear to be in strong form, including Dominic Thiem. However, in saying this, I can only see a fourth round match-up between Thiem and David Goffin as being the most likely outcome, although both players will need to find top form by the third round, which will be against strong opposition, to ensure they meet in a fourth round match-up.

My Predicted fourth round match-up: (8) Dominic Thiem versus (11) David Goffin.

Section Eight

In this section, there is one match-up that could shake up this championship in such a dramatic way, and it comes in the opening round between Fernando Verdasco and Novak Djokovic. It is an upset in the making, given the current form of Verdasco, and if Djokovic were to lose in the opening round, he would become the first Australian Open defending champion to lose in the opening round since Boris Becker was defeated by a young Carlos Moya in 1997.

Djokovic managed to save five match points in the semi-final against Verdasco in Doha on-route to winning the Qatar Open, but will need to be at the very top of his game straight away to avoid a monumental upset. This section also includes Grigor Dimitrov and Richard Gasquet, who are both capable of going deep into the second week should Djokovic slip up.

My Predicted fourth round match-up:

(15) Grigor Dimitrov versus Fernando Verdasco.

My Predicted quarter-final match-ups

(1) Andy Murray versus (17) Roger Federer

(14) Nick Kyrgios versus (27) Bernard Tomic

(9) Rafael Nadal versus (3) Milos Raonic

(11) David Goffin versus (15) Grigor Dimitrov.

My Predicted semi-final match-ups

(1) Andy Murray versus (14) Nick Kyrgios

(3) Milos Raonic versus (15) Grigor Dimitrov.

My Predicted Final match-up

(1) Andy Murray versus (3) Milos Raonic.

My Predicted 2017 Australian Open champion

(1) Andy Murray.