Spurs and Arsenal storm to big victories

Tottenham and Arsenal have moved into the top three of the Premier League on Saturday with easy 4-0 wins.

Harry Kane’s hat-trick led Spurs past West Bromwich Albion while Olivier Giroud scored for the fifth straight game as Arsenal beat Swansea.

Tottenham went second above Liverpool, and within four points of leaders Chelsea, while Arsenal are ahead of Liverpool – who travel to Manchester United on Sunday – on goal difference.

“We were outstanding today, I’d say it was our best performance of the season,” Kane told Sky Sports. “We wanted to keep out streak going and we’ve done that.”

Tottenham dominated with 73 per cent possession and had a 21-3 shot advantage in equalling a club record with their sixth straight Premier League win.

Kane opened the scoring in the 12th minute and the lead was doubled before half-time by Gareth McAuley’s own goal.

Spurs continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and Kane got their third in the 77th minute and completed his hat-trick five minutes later.

Arsenal win spoiled Paul Clement’s league debut as Swansea manager.

Giroud opened the scoring before own goals from Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton made it 3-0.

Alexis Sanchez then added the fourth as Swansea dropped bottom of the table.

“They gave a lot in the first half and then our pace took over,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. “In the second half, you could see we could create chances.

“We were fortunate with the goals, but the chances were there.”

Hull leap-frogged Swansea by beating Bournemouth 3-1 in new manager Marco Silva’s first league game.

Abel Hernandez scored twice as Hull won for the first time in 10 league games and went a point ahead of Swansea and Sunderland.

Goals from Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini gave West Ham a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, who remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marko Arnautovic’s brace helped Stoke win 3-1 at Sunderland, Joey Barton came off the bench to give Burnley a 1-0 win over Southampton and Watford drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough.