“We’ll just have to beat Victory”: Arnold

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has issued a warning to chasing A-League rivals Melbourne Victory, declaring “we’ll just beat them” on Australia Day.

The January 26 big blue at Etihad Stadium is shaping as vital to both teams’ title aspirations as Victory edge closer to Arnold’s unbeaten runaway leaders.

Western Sydney slowed Sydney’s charge towards the Premiers’ Plate on Saturday night, holding their fierce rivals to a scoreless draw at Allianz Stadium that cut their seven-point lead at the top to five.

Victory, meanwhile, claimed their sixth-straight win on Friday night, clinging on to see off Brisbane 3-2 after Besart Berisha’s controversial dismissal at AAMI Park.

With a game in hand – their rescheduled clash with Wellington will be played on Tuesday – Kevin Muscat’s men are in prime position to launch a summer raid on their interstate rivals.

And in a massive boost they’ll have Berisha in their arsenal, after the match review panel rescinded the Albanian marksman’s straight red card on the grounds it had been issued in “obvious error”.

Arnold conceded Sydney lacked their usual attacking firepower against the Wanderers, who were denied a clear-cut penalty in the first half that infuriated Tony Popovic.

But he hosed down any suggestion he was starting to feel the pressure.

“We’ll just beat them, we have to beat them,” Arnold said.

“We’re on 37 points. In the past, teams have won the minor premiership with 50.

“We’ve still got 12 games to go so we’re in a fantastic position.

“Always as a coach you want to be able to control your own destiny, and we’re not relying on others to beat other teams, we’ve just got to get on with what we can do.”

While Sydney prepare for another home fixture against lowly Adelaide on Friday night, Victory will navigate a far more gruelling schedule, flying to New Zealand to face the Phoenix on Tuesday before travelling to Perth to play the Glory on Saturday.

After that comes the big blue, and then the third derby against Melbourne City.

Those three weeks could define Victory’s championship push, but Muscat was buoyed by his side’s recent form.

“We are scoring goals freely, we will travel with a spring in our step,” Muscat said.

City remain in third, two points ahead of fourth-placed Brisbane but 14 points adrift of the summit after being pegged back by Adelaide in a stunning 2-1 upset.

Young substitute Mark Ochieng scored a dramatic 87th-minute winner at Coopers Stadium to lift the last-placed Reds off the bottom of the table and leave Central Coast wallowing in the wooden-spoon position following their 1-0 loss to the Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Perth remain in the top six after playing out a 2-2 draw marred by a controversial penalty and late red card to Rostyn Griffiths.