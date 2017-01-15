Who wouldn’t marry Richie? McCaw and Flynn marry in NZ

Did this rugby player actually score a try?

Former New Zealand rugby captain Richie McCaw and New Zealand hockey Olympian Gemma Flynn have outplayed the media at their wedding.

Security was tight on Saturday at The Olive Grove, a venue near Wanaka, but the arriving sport celebrities were a giveaway.

Media reported the couple were married at about 3.30pm though one source told NZN it was about 2.30pm.

The couple are understood to have done a deal with a women’s magazine to cover the wedding exclusively.

The airspace over the venue was shut down.

Security firm Platform4 Group said it was providing security for the wedding on private property and the adjacent property had also been “secured”.

“This is a special day for Richie and Gemma and we ask that media please respect their privacy on this occasion,” said Platform4 Group chief executive Aaron Colthurst.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the landowners and occupiers do not consent to the use of drones or any other aerial device above either property. Any such use will amount to actionable trespass and will be in breach of Civil Aviation rules,” the firm said.

No photographs have emerged yet of Flynn’s dress. She had earlier appeared on reality TV show Say Yes to the Dress but didn’t commit to a frock and had a budget of about $8000.

A year ago, McCaw revealed the engagement, posting on Facebook: “”Happy new year to everyone. I’ve had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky. Gemma said ‘yes’! It’s been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny Central Otago. Here’s to a great year ahead”.

Under McCaw’s captaincy, the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back World Cups.

Flynn was a part of the Black Sticks hockey team which finished fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, having knocked Australia’s Hockeyroos out in the quarter-finals.