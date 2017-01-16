Alex De Minaur vs Gerald Melzer: Australian Open tennis live scores

17-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur will be looking to make the most of his wildcard opportunity to the first grand slam of the year when he takes on world No.84 Gerald Melzer. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 11am (AEDT).

De Minaur was handed a wildcard for the slam after taking out the junior Wimbledon championships last year and having an impressive run through the Australian summer of Tennis so far.

He finished last year, losing in the first round of the Australian Open wildcard event to Chris O’Connell, but has bounced back strongly in both Brisbane and Sydney this time around.

In Brisbane, he qualified for his first ATP main draw after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin and Francis Tiafoe, before he came up short in the first round to Mischa Zverev 3-6, 3-6.

Despite the loss, the Aussie still looked to be playing some good Tennis and followed that up with a massive performance in Sydney, knocking over the more fancied Benoit Paire in the first round, holding his nerve and winning a third set tie-breaker 7-1.

The victory was completely unexpected and even though he retired against Andrey Kuznetsov in the second round after losing the first set, his form looks strong.

Gerard Melzer of Austria, ranked in the top 100 gained a direct entry to the first grand slam of the year and had never made it out of qualifying for a grand slam before last year’s French Open.

This is his first direct entry to an Open and he will be looking to make the most of it – unfortunately, his form is a little less than positive coming into the event.

After losing all of his last three matches in 2016 he kicked things off at the Qatar Open this year, defeating Paul-Henri Mathieu in a less than convincing three sets before making Andy Murray work hard for a straight-sets win in the second round.

Despite that, it was more Murray playing poorly than Melzer playing really well. He then went to Canberra for a challenger where he again struggled to put away players he should have been easily beating.

A win against Daniel Nolan got him off to a winning start, but Sam Groth would breeze past him in the second round and Melzer appears to be struggling badly.

The pair have never played before this meeting and the winner will go onto face either Quentin Halys or Sam Querrey in the second round.

Prediction

De Minaur has been looking in some good form and came up with the biggest win of his career in Sydney. Melzer, on the other hand hasn’t shown much this season.

There could be an upset brewing here.

De Minaur in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match on Show Court 3 from 11am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.