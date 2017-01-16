Australian Open Crystal Ball: Winners, runners-up, last Aussie standing and more

 
    The 2017 Australian Open begins today! We’ve asked some of The Roar’s most ardent tennis-heads to give us their predictions for the tournament. Have a read, and let us know what you’re tipping to happen in the comments.

    Connor Bennett
    Men’s singles champion: Rafael Nadal.
    Runner-up: Andy Murray.
    Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.
    Runner-up: Angelique Kerber.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
    Definitely will happen: Federer makes one last stand at the Australian Open, falling in the semis before calling it a day.
    Definitely won’t happen: Kyrgios gets through the tournament without getting a fine.

    Josh Elliott
    Men’s singles champion: Andy Murray.
    Runner-up: Milos Raonic.
    Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.
    Runner-up: Angelique Kerber.
    Last Aussie left standing: Bernard Tomic.
    Definitely will happen: Pundits suggest Kyrgios or Tomic are a chance to win it all.
    Definitely won’t happen: Kyrgios or Tomic actually win it all.

    Tim Miller
    Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic.
    Runner-up: Stan Wawrinka.
    Women’s singles champion: Johanna Konta.
    Runner-up: Carla Suarez Navarro.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (by default, none of them will last long).
    Definitely will happen: An obscure Eastern European woman makes it to the semis (Daria Kasatkina anyone?).
    Definitely won’t happen: An Australian makes it to the last eight.

    Riley Pettigrew
    Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic (to reclaim his world No.1 ranking).
    Runner-up: Andy Murray.
    Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams (to reclaim her world No.1 ranking).
    Runner-up: Zhang Shuai.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (will make it through to the semis after a four-set all-Aussie showdown with Bernard Tomic).
    Definitely will happen: Destanee Aiava makes a splash, bowing out in the fourth round against world No.4 Simona Halep.
    Definitely won’t happen: Stosur wins more than two matches.

    Scott Pryde
    Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic (oh look, what a surprise).
    Runner-up: Andy Murray.
    Women’s singles champion: Garbine Muguruza.
    Runner-up: Dominika Cibulkova.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (semi-final loss to Murray).
    Definitely will happen: Sam Stosur to bomb out in the first two rounds, again – but Daria Gavrilova to shine.
    Definitely won’t happen: Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to have one last victory in Melbourne.

    Kate Smart
    Men’s singles champion: Andy Murray.
    Runner-up: Novak Djokovic.
    Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.
    Runner-up: I’m torn between Karolina Pliskova and Jo Konta. Lock in Pliskova.
    Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.
    Definitely will happen: There’ll be rain and scorching temperatures – it’s Melbourne.
    Definitely won’t happen: Tomic making the fourth round.