Australian Open Crystal Ball: Winners, runners-up, last Aussie standing and more

The 2017 Australian Open begins today! We’ve asked some of The Roar’s most ardent tennis-heads to give us their predictions for the tournament. Have a read, and let us know what you’re tipping to happen in the comments.

Connor Bennett

Men’s singles champion: Rafael Nadal.

Runner-up: Andy Murray.

Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.

Runner-up: Angelique Kerber.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.

Definitely will happen: Federer makes one last stand at the Australian Open, falling in the semis before calling it a day.

Definitely won’t happen: Kyrgios gets through the tournament without getting a fine.

Josh Elliott

Men’s singles champion: Andy Murray.

Runner-up: Milos Raonic.

Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.

Runner-up: Angelique Kerber.

Last Aussie left standing: Bernard Tomic.

Definitely will happen: Pundits suggest Kyrgios or Tomic are a chance to win it all.

Definitely won’t happen: Kyrgios or Tomic actually win it all.

Tim Miller

Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic.

Runner-up: Stan Wawrinka.

Women’s singles champion: Johanna Konta.

Runner-up: Carla Suarez Navarro.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (by default, none of them will last long).

Definitely will happen: An obscure Eastern European woman makes it to the semis (Daria Kasatkina anyone?).

Definitely won’t happen: An Australian makes it to the last eight.

Riley Pettigrew

Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic (to reclaim his world No.1 ranking).

Runner-up: Andy Murray.

Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams (to reclaim her world No.1 ranking).

Runner-up: Zhang Shuai.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (will make it through to the semis after a four-set all-Aussie showdown with Bernard Tomic).

Definitely will happen: Destanee Aiava makes a splash, bowing out in the fourth round against world No.4 Simona Halep.

Definitely won’t happen: Stosur wins more than two matches.

Scott Pryde

Men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic (oh look, what a surprise).

Runner-up: Andy Murray.

Women’s singles champion: Garbine Muguruza.

Runner-up: Dominika Cibulkova.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios (semi-final loss to Murray).

Definitely will happen: Sam Stosur to bomb out in the first two rounds, again – but Daria Gavrilova to shine.

Definitely won’t happen: Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to have one last victory in Melbourne.

Kate Smart

Men’s singles champion: Andy Murray.

Runner-up: Novak Djokovic.

Women’s singles champion: Serena Williams.

Runner-up: I’m torn between Karolina Pliskova and Jo Konta. Lock in Pliskova.

Last Aussie left standing: Nick Kyrgios.

Definitely will happen: There’ll be rain and scorching temperatures – it’s Melbourne.

Definitely won’t happen: Tomic making the fourth round.