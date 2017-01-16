Bernard Tomic vs Thomaz Belluci: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Bernard Tomic will be immediately under pressure in the first round of the Australian Open when he does battle with world no.62 Thomaz Belluci. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 12:30pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Marina Erakovic vs Garbiñe Muguruza on Margaret Court Arena.
Tomic had what can only be described as a very poor finish to 2016 and after not starting 2017 in any better form, he has dropped down the seedings to No.27 for his home grand slam.
While that will make his run into the later rounds a lot more difficult, he has been dealt a tough battle in the first round that could see him bow out at the first hurdle of a grand slam for the second time in as many attempts after he lost to Damir Dzumhur at last year’s US Open.
Tomic appeared confident after the off-season, but found a way to lose badly in Brisbane, going down to Spaniard David Ferrer in a worrying straight sets defeat.
Things didn’t improve for the Australian at Kooyong either as he went down in straight sets to Goffin. It makes four sets where Tomic hasn’t even looked the slightest bit competitive to start his 2017 season.
Belluci hasn’t exactly had a promising start to his season either, being blown off the court in his only match at the Sydney International by Nicolas Mahut.
After a similarly poor finish to 2016, the Brazilian world No.62 decided to stay in training until the week before the Australian Open, where he was promptly beaten 6-2, 7-6 in his first match against the Frenchman.
With that being the result, Belluci certainly doesn’t have any form to talk about although all reports suggest he is hitting the ball well in practice.
Belluci does have a real problem with hard courts, coming into this match with a career winning percentage of just 46 on the surface, so while he will be competitive, it’s hard to see him picking up the win based on numbers alone.
The pair have played on three previous occasions, although two of those were a number of years ago, in 2012 when Belluci won on clay in Stuttgart and Tomic on the hard court at Indian Wells.
Their most recent match came in Shenzhen last year with Belluci picking up a crushing 6-2, 6-2 win that has put Tomic onto his current losing streak, spanning five matches.
A second round meeting awaits the winner Victor Estrella Burgos or Aljaz Bedene for either Tomic or Belluci.
Prediction
Neither player is in great form, but Tomic, on home soil should find a way to pick up a pretty hard-fought victory.
Tomic in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this first round match at the Australian Open from around 12:30pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Marina Erakovic vs Garbiñe Muguruza on Margaret Court Arena and don’t forget to add a comment below.
1:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:06pm | ! Report
Bernard Tomic and Thomaz Belluci have just arrived on the Margaret Court Arena!
1:05pm
Damo said | 1:05pm | ! Report
Is it too mean to think that if it does take Tomic 5 sets to get through today, I can’t see him making it into week 2? As soon as his body gets tired he just stops chasing and blasts away from the behind the baseline, which generally doesn’t end well.
1:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:07pm | ! Report
Hi Damo,
That’s a fair call, but I can’t see him winning in any less today. Belluci is quality.
1:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:02pm | ! Report
It’s not the friendliest conditions for the players today – 28 degrees and the sun is beating down in Melbourne right now. Of course, that’s better than the expected 34 tomorrow.
12:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:54pm | ! Report
On court 3, Alex De Minaur has taken the second set 6-3 to tie the match at a set a piece.
12:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:54pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping to move into the second round?
1:04pm
mds1970 said | 1:04pm | ! Report
Bernard Tomic should win, but he won’t have everything his own way. I’ll tip Tomic in 4 sets.
1:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:07pm | ! Report
Hi mate,
Yep going to be a tough match this one.
12:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:53pm | ! Report
I should add The Roar will be covering Nick Kyrgios vs Gastao Elias this evening. Riley Pettigrew will have that for you from 6:30pm (AEDT).
12:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:52pm | ! Report
Garbine Muruguza is through to the second round, winning five games in a row to finish the second set off and take a straight sets win.
Bernard Tomic vs Thomaz Belluci shouldn’t be too far away.