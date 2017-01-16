Cairns Taipans vs Perth Wildcats: NBL live scores, blog

Both the Cairns Taipans and Perth Wildcats are coming off a loss as the former looks to escape the bottom of the barrel and push towards the playoffs. Join The Roar for all the live scores, highlights and NBL action from 7:30pm (AEDT).
The Taipans and Wildcats both fell short earlier in the round with disappointing performances.
Perth gave up a three-game winning streak on Saturday, going down to the league leaders Adelaide 36ers.
Despite heading into the final quarter on equal footing, the Wildcats collapsed under pressure, losing the last term 29-18 to lose the game by 11.
Cairns also lost their fixture on Saturday, not snapping a winning streak, but instead making it three losses from four games as they risk falling into last place with another defeat today.
They’re only slightly ahead of the Bullets in second last place, who lost a thriller against the Breakers on Sunday, and now Cairns have the unfortunate chance of taking last place at the end of the round.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats can skip ahead of Melbourne United into third with a win today, but a loss will put them down to fifth below the Kings.
This is only the second meeting between these two sides, the first being their opening game of the season in Round 1.
In what would be a precursor to much of their season, the Taipans fell apart in the final quarter to give the Wildcats a ten-point win.
The Wildcats have plenty of strike power across the court with Casey Prather and Bryce Cotton both averaging over 20 points a game.
Prather and Damian Martin also sit in the top four of leading steals per game for the league.
Prediction
A negative away record might be the only thing holding the Wildcats back from winning this one tonight, but they really do look to be the stronger side.
The Taipans have struggled to piece together four quarters of quality basketball all season and it has continued to cost them games.
Wildcats to win by 8
8:41pm
8:41pm
Q3′
Matt Knight continues his strong game, adding two more points to the personal tally for the evening.
Taipans – 43
Wildcats – 43
8:41pm
8:41pm
Q3′
Edwin and Cameron Gliddon hitting back for the home side with a pair of buckets… and now Edwin hits another mid-range jumper to make it three of the last four scoring shots to the Taipans.
Taipans – 43
Wildcats – 41
8:39pm
8:39pm
Q3′
HIRE ON FIRE!!!
Perth running along the arc, finding Hire out on the left and he throws down the three-pointer as the shot clock dies down. He hits it while falling backwards as well after being pushed and he wins the foul.
He misses his chance at the four-point play from the free throw line.
Taipans – 36
Wildcats – 41
8:37pm
8:37pm
Q3′
Bryce Cotton doubles up on his third quarter tally with a nice fadeaway jumper for the Wildcats. Perth holding onto a two point lead now.
Taipans – 36
Wildcats – 38
8:36pm
8:36pm
Q3′
Fuquan Edwin from downtown!!
Big three for the home side and the crowd loved that one. The Taipans were running it close to the shot clock, but they find Edwin out wide and he sinks the three-pointer from beyond the arc.
Taipans – 36
Wildcats – 36
8:35pm
8:35pm
Q3′
Cotton fouled on the mid-range jumper attempt at the top of the key and he take to the free throw line for the Wildcats to get the third quarter going in terms of points.
Sinks both from the line.
Taipans – 33
Wildcats – 36
8:34pm
8:34pm
THIRD QUARTER
Second half underway with both sides poised for victory. Should be a thrilling second stanza to a very tight game so far.
Taipans – 33
Wildcats – 34
8:25pm
8:25pm
8:24pm
8:24pm
HALFTIME
Just one point separates the two side heading into the main break.
Perth were right on top early in the second, scoring 12 to 4 as Cairns once again struggled out of the break, but the home side brought it back in a big way to contain the damage.
The Wildcats still finished well on top from the second quarter, but the second half is shaping up to be a very good one.
Taipans – 33
Wildcats – 34
8:21pm
8:21pm
Q2′
EGWU FOR THREE!!
The big man was left along at the top of the arc with about 5 seconds on the clock. He’s not a big threat from that range, hence why the Wildcats gave him so much room, but he can’t find any options so he goes for it.
Finds nothing but net and his team mates love that one.
Taipans – 33
Wildcats – 34
8:19pm
8:19pm
Q2′
Mitch McCarron makes two from two at the line for the Taipans and they’re not giving up either with a minute left in the first half.
Taipans – 30
Wildcats – 34