Cairns Taipans vs Perth Wildcats: NBL live scores, blog

Both the Cairns Taipans and Perth Wildcats are coming off a loss as the former looks to escape the bottom of the barrel and push towards the playoffs. Join The Roar for all the live scores, highlights and NBL action from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The Taipans and Wildcats both fell short earlier in the round with disappointing performances.

Perth gave up a three-game winning streak on Saturday, going down to the league leaders Adelaide 36ers.

Despite heading into the final quarter on equal footing, the Wildcats collapsed under pressure, losing the last term 29-18 to lose the game by 11.

Cairns also lost their fixture on Saturday, not snapping a winning streak, but instead making it three losses from four games as they risk falling into last place with another defeat today.

They’re only slightly ahead of the Bullets in second last place, who lost a thriller against the Breakers on Sunday, and now Cairns have the unfortunate chance of taking last place at the end of the round.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats can skip ahead of Melbourne United into third with a win today, but a loss will put them down to fifth below the Kings.

This is only the second meeting between these two sides, the first being their opening game of the season in Round 1.

In what would be a precursor to much of their season, the Taipans fell apart in the final quarter to give the Wildcats a ten-point win.

The Wildcats have plenty of strike power across the court with Casey Prather and Bryce Cotton both averaging over 20 points a game.

Prather and Damian Martin also sit in the top four of leading steals per game for the league.

Prediction

A negative away record might be the only thing holding the Wildcats back from winning this one tonight, but they really do look to be the stronger side.

The Taipans have struggled to piece together four quarters of quality basketball all season and it has continued to cost them games.

Wildcats to win by 8