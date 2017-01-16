Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

College team come from way back to win

The NFC’s two biggest teams go head-to-head for a spot in the NFC Championship game when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers. Join The Roar from 8:40am (AEDT) for live coverage.

The Cowboys’ 2016 season looked to be off to a rocky start when Tony Romo went down with a back injury during the preseason.

However, fifth-round rookie Dak Prescott stepped in, and suddenly Jerry Jones’ boys became the most feared team in the NFC.

After a Week 1 loss to the Giants at home, the Cowboys won 11 games on the trot, before suffering another loss to New York, this time at MetLife.

A Week 17 loss to the Eagles saw Dallas boasting the regular season record of 13-3, led by Prescott’s partnership with fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas’ star running back, known as ‘Zeke’, has tallied a league high 1631 rushing yards from 322 carries, scoring 15 touchdowns for the season.

Prescott has set up a total of 23 touchdowns, bringing up 3667 passing yards with a quarterback rating of 104.9, the ninth best in the league – just in front of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers’ Dom Capers-led defence will need to be wary of Prescott’s combination with Elliott and ensure that they are not on the receiving end of Zack Martin’s block to open up Zeke’s rushing game.

Rodgers has led the Packers to the divisional round of the playoffs through his passing game to Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. Nelson may be out with a rib injury, however Green Bay’s offence still has Cobb.

Cobb stood up in the absence of Rodgers’ number 1 passing target against the league’s second-best defence – the New York Giants.

Factor in Davante Adams, and Rodgers’ 4428 passing yards for 2016 are unlikely to go to waste against a Dallas defence which is comparatively weaker than the Packers’ Wild Card round opponent.

Whether Rodgers’ ground game and tendency to use Christine Michael for three plays at a time can match it with Ezekiel Elliott or not, fans are in for a gripping battle.

These two teams last met in Week 6, when the Cowboys triumphed 30-16. Since then however, the Packers turned their season around, winning their last seven games after a mid-season slump that saw them record four consecutive losses.

Prediction

The Packers won’t be able to contain the explosive Ezekiel Elliott, who will tear the Green Bay defence apart to secure Dallas’ first appearance in the NFC Championship game since 1995.

Cowboys by 6.

Join The Roar from 8:40am (AEDT) for score updates and debate in our live blog.