Destanee Aiava vs Mona Barthel: Australian Open tennis live scores

Aussie teen sensation Destanee Aiava faces a tough challenge in her grand slam debut when she takes on Germany’s Mona Barthel. Join The Roar for live scores from 11am (AEDT).

16-year-old Destanee Aiava has burst onto the scene and shown that she is ready to shake-up the WTA Tour.

Aiava made her WTA debut at Brisbane a fortnight ago, becoming the first player born this century to win a WTA match.

The Melburnian blasted past 2016 semifinalist Samantha Crawford 6-0, 6-4 before disposing of Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-2, 6-0 and Carina Witthoeft 6-1, 6-1 to gain qualification into the main draw.

Aiava’s strong backhand saw her get past Bethanie Mattek-Sands in three sets after a slow start 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 before she went on to play world No.9 Svetlana Kuznetsova, the Russian overpowering her in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

As a result of her second round finish at Brisbane, Aiava shot up the rankings into 270th, previously at world No.386.

Just by making an appearance at the Aussie, Aiava will shoot up into world No.257, however, a win would launch her at least 219th.

The odds are in Aiava’s favour with the Aussie coming up against qualifier Mona Barthel and having displayed some stellar performances so far in 2017.

Barthel was forced to go through the qualifying draw on her way to the Australian Open, knocking off each of Richel Hogenkamp, Teliana Pereira and Maryna Zanevska in straight sets. It comes after a mixed start to 2017 which has seen her compete in both Auckland and Sydney.

At Auckland, Barthel made her way into the main draw through qualifying defeating Magda Linette, Joanna Carswell and Dalila Jakupovic to secure a first round matchup with Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Barthel didn’t last long in New Zealand however, Lucic-Baroni proving too good in three sets to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Barthel then went off to Sydney where she was outmuscled by Danka Kovinic in the first round of qualifying 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. The German has now won three of her last five matches but will be looking to improve on that record having previously been to the third round of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2014.

Aiava and Barthel have never played each other.

The winner will take on either Patricia Maria Țig or Rio gold medallist Monica Puig.

Prediction

16-year-old Aiava will put in a strong performance to launch herself into the second round, and become the first player born this century to win a grand slam match.

Aiava in three sets.

Join The Roar for live scores from 11am (AEDT).

Feel free to follow the live scores, and drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.