Manchester United vs Liverpool: Premier League live scores, blog

Manchester United host arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in what promises to be an absolute blockbuster. Join The Roar from 3am (AEDT) Monday for all the action.
Entering into this clash, United are arguably the most in-form side in the league during the past few weeks. A victory over Liverpool will cut the deficit to just two points between them, after just over a month ago it all seemed to be going pear-shaped for Jose Mourinho as they trailed ten points behind their rivals.
However, Liverpool sit in second place going into the round and are just five points behind leaders Chelsea. A win against United would be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have failed to win in their last three matches.
United’s 2-0 midweek victory over Hull City in the semi-final first leg of the EFL Cup holds them in good stead for their meeting with Liverpool, while it also pushed their record to nine victories out of their last nine games. The last time they dropped any points was away to Everton at the beginning of December.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now back amongst the goals after a concerning dry spell earlier in the season. The Swede certainly seems back to his confident self as well, after he declared that he has already “conquered” England in his first season.
For Liverpool, the goals have dried up slightly with the Merseyside outfit having failed to score in their last two games. That will be a concern for Klopp after his side were previously in devastating form in front of goal.
They are still the league’s highest scorers by some margin, but with the loss of Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations, the German manager will have to tweak his team and system in order to get them back to their free-flowing best.
Meanwhile, United’s Eric Bailly is also away at the tournament and it’s likely his absence will be felt. The Reds’ record away at Old Trafford makes for grim reading though. There has been the odd memorable victory, like 2009’s 4-1 demolition job, but apart from that it is a ground where they have consistently been beaten over the years. As so often is the case in the North West derby, home ground advantage is essential.
The last time the two sides met was back in October last year at Anfield. On that night the sides’ fortunes were very different, as United entered into it against a Liverpool who were flying high, while Mourinho’s men were struggling considerably.
The Portuguese manager set up his team to prevent Klopp’s men from playing their usual game, and the tactic worked as they left Anfield with a dull 0-0 draw.
It will be a massive surprise if Mourinho adopts the same kind of tactics at home and with his big game players like Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba now in form. That means that it could be a frantic derby, with both teams looking to attack one another. Whatever the result, the game looks set to be completely different to their last encounter.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson is in doubt for the clash after he picked up a heel injury during their win over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. The captain has been badly missed in the meantime, with his work in the centre of the pitch not able to have been replicated by the likes of Emre Can or Lucas Leiva.
However, the good news for Reds fans is the likely return of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian made his return off the bench in Liverpool’s defeat to Southampton on Wednesday, and could be set to start for the first time since November.
Wayne Rooney looks like he will have to settle for a place on the bench after he featured in both of United’s most recent cup victories.
The United man needs just one more goal to break the all-time goal scoring record for the club, which would be an incredible achievement. For a boyhood Evertonian, the chance to do so against Liverpool will act as even more incentive to do so on Sunday.
4:02am
4:02am
Mourinho and Klopp led teams have met six times over the years. It is Klopp who holds the upper hand, with three victories and just the one loss to his record.
The only defeat? A 2-0 loss for his Borussia Dortmund side at the hands of Real Madrid. However, Dortmund had won the first leg in the Champions league 4-1, so victory was of little comfort for Mourinho that night as they still crashed out of the competition.
Substitution: Wayne Rooney is coming on for Carrick.
3:59am
3:59am
Some half time stats: United shaded possession with 52%, yet Liverpool recorded the most shots with five to United’s four. Meanwhile, they also had the more corners with five as opposed to three for the home side. Both of them got through a decent amount of fouling though, with Michael Oliver having to award 17 free kicks in that first 45.
3:54am
3:54am
So, he’s got a dodgy haircut and he’s had a dodgy first half too. Pogba missed a massive opportunity when the game was still in its early stages, but after being played through he dragged his shot badly wide. Things got worse though, as he was then penalised for a hand ball in his own area. The imperious Milner powered in from the spot and from there Liverpool began to play with a lot more fluidity in their front line.
United had a massive chance before the break, with Mkhitaryan this time wasting his one-on-one opportunity by hitting it straight at Mignolet. They have had their chances and Mourinho will be disappointed his side are at least not level. He went down the tunnel early and was seen frantically scribbling away in his notebook throughout the first 45. Has he seen something which can give his side the edge to get back into this one, or can Liverpool continue in the second half?
3:48am
3:48am
HT: United 0- 1 Liverpool (Milner, pen 26)
3:46am
3:46am
44: Pobga getting dominated in the air as Lovren once again gets free and wins the 50/50. Thankfully for the Frenchman though De Gea manages to deal with the looping ball across the face of goal. Mourinho has seen enough though as he wanders down the touchline and towards the changing rooms.
3:43am
3:43am
Chance! Wonderful work from Herrera in the middle as he carves open Liverpool’s defence with an inch perfect pass. Mkhitaryan is through on goal but Mignolet stands up and makes a vital stop to deny the equaliser.
3:41am
3:41am
39: frantic stuff as Origi races through the middle. He shrugs off Jones’ challenge but just cant get the ball out of his feet in order to take a shit. The ball pings around with Can and Lallana trying to create an opening. It doesn’t come though and United clear.
3:38am
3:38am
36: Valencia breaks away down the right only for two Reds to chase him down. The attempted cross goes behind for a corner, but Lovren deals well with it.
3:36am
3:36am
35: Since the goal this game has notched up a whole lot. The tempo of the game has increased and as a result more and more space is being found between the lines. Both sides are exploiting it as it swings from one end to the other. United 0-1 Liverpool
3:34am
3:34am
32: Arnold gves the ball away in the middle and just as United break Lovren comes in with a great tackle. His second isn’t so good though as he went in late on Martial and is given a yellow card. From the free kick another one is given right on the edge as Herrera goes down. Ibra lined it up but Mignolet did excellently to tip it around the post.