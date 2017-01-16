New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 5 live scores

The stage could be set for an entertaining final day at the Basin Reserve as both New Zealand and Bangladesh push for an unlikely victory after a four-day run-fest. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 5 from 8am (AEDT).

With rain destroying most of Day 1, the match was behind the eight ball from the word go, but with an extra eight overs per day, most of them have just about been caught up and we head into the final day with a draw looking the most likely result.

Despite the result and obvious moisture under the pitch early on, both teams first innings were fantastic with big scores being built, before Bangladesh got aggressive yesterday afternoon trying to build a lead that they could have a chance of defending.

First it was Bangladesh with Shakib Al Hasan scoring a massive double century guiding the Tigers to 8 for 595 declared, but with the rain that had taken time away and a flat pitch, the game was already well advanced.

In reply, New Zealand had reached the position of 3 for 292 at the end of Day 3, with Tom Latham on a century not out. Despite the fact he ended on 177, New Zealand were still knocked over for 539 leaving them 56 runs behind on first innings with Bangladesh toiling hard, but the pitch starting to provide something.

Bangladesh then went back in for their second innings, and in a dangerous 19 over stint lost three wickets to find themselves 3 for 66 at stumps with a lead of just 122, something they must build upon on the final day.

Day 5 Prediction

No matter how aggressive the sides get on the final day’s play in Wellington, this match seems set for a draw with too much still to be done on a pitch that is improving, but not yet offering enough for the bowlers to cause the damage.

The problem Bangladesh are looking at though is already being three down and batting nothing like they did in the first innings.

At the moment, it does look as if New Zealand are the only team who can win the game, while Bangladesh will just have to bat long enough for a draw and leave themselves maybe 40 overs to get the wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand will be looking to knock the tourists over and then complete a one-day style chase.

In all probability though, this one is heading for a draw.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the final day’s play in this first Test from 8am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.