The salary cap: A necessary evil

For some, the notion of having a limit as to how much a club can pay its players seems counter productive. It’s a ceiling stopping teams from reaching their true potential.

While glancing through Saturday’s issue of the Daily Telegraph, I happened upon an article written by Fox Sports football pundit Mark Bosnich calling for the A-League salary cap to be scrapped, citing that it punished success and while its original purpose was to create an equal playing field the league already has a level of equilibrium in that six out of ten teams make finals.

However, while I agree with what some of Mr Bosnich is saying, I don’t think we should be so hasty to be rid of the salary cap. The A-League, while going from strength to strength, is still very young and is not ready for the salary cap to be completely abolished.

Allowing clubs to be able to pay players whatever they see fit could create a similar ‘top four’ problem that we have seen in the English Premier League in the past that has only recently begun to shift.

Surely teams such as Central Coast Mariners would struggle to attract any quality players and make any progress in the league, effectively killing them off.

Meanwhile, we could have Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory and potentially Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanders battling for the title every season while everyone else struggles for mid-table glory. While you can look to the EPL and point to the success of Leicester and some other smaller teams, the A-League is still miles away from the EPL and comparing the two is ludicrous.

Attendances and interest overall would fall, as would the overall quality of the football being played. One only has to remember the problems the Scottish Premier League had in terms of being able to attract interest and play quality football with only Celtic and Rangers a chance of silverware.

And yes, while it would vastly increase our chances of fending off cashed-up Asian and Middle Eastern clubs, they would still be likely to offer far more than what A-League clubs could even without the cap.

Bosnich also pointed out Adelaide’s problems after doing the double last season and the Wanderers’ loss of many key players, blaming the salary cap for not allowing clubs to build on previous success.

However, we all remember Brisbane Roar’s dominance with Ange Postecoglou while Central Coast also enjoyed some success with Graham Arnold at the helm, as have Western Sydney Wanders with Tony Popovic. And let’s not forget that the Wanderers potentially wouldn’t have had the success that they have had in recent years if it wasn’t for the salary cap.

With two more teams coming into the A-League very soon, not being able to attract the quality of player they want would be a catastrophic start for a new club trying to find its feet.

While I believe the A-League still needs the salary cap, surely it is time for a review of a system put in place nearly 12 seasons ago.

Decreasing the number of seasons a player has to play for a club to qualify as a loyalty player would allow teams to keep the spine of their team. Perhaps decreasing it from five to three and increasing the collective amount being spent from $20,000 would be feasible considering the extra money clubs should receive from the new TV deal.

Also considering uplifting the ban on transfer fees between A-League clubs could be a step in the right direction. While this could lead to richer clubs poaching the talent, limiting the amount spent could prevent clubs from simply stockpiling all the talent. It would also place more emphasis on homegrown talent which is always a plus.

The A-League is no longer an infant and is now approaching the infamous ‘teen years’. As such, we need to allow it grow and fight for its place in the world, for it is no longer the weak, innocent baby it once was. But allowing our precious teenager to recklessly charge forward into the world would be madness and will surely end in despair.

It may not like us now but it will surely thank us later.