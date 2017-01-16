Ashleigh Barty vs Annika Beck: Australian Open tennis live scores

Aussie Ashleigh Barty faces a tough task first up when she comes up against world No.53 Annika Beck. Join The Roar for live scores from around 1pm (AEDT), following the completion of Kei Nishikori and Andrey Kuznetsov.

World No.232 Ashleigh Barty is back in tennis after a short stint in cricket, and the 20-year old looks better than ever.

It will be the Australian’s first grand slam since the 2014 US Open, and it looks to be her most successful to date after some early scalps in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Barty kicked off her 2017 campaign at Brisbane, overcoming Aleksandra Krunic in a convincing display 6-2, 6-2 to take a straight sets victory, launching her into a second round meeting with world No.1 Angelique Kerber.

Going into her match against Kerber as the overwhelming underdog, Barty played her heart out and stood up to the 2016 Australian Open champion.

After going down in the first set, Barty fought back to take the second before eventually being outmuscled by the best player on the WTA Tour 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Since crashing out at Brisbane, the Queenslander made a brief appearance at Hobart in the qualifying draw, earning wins over Su Jeong Jang and Nicole Gibbs before withdrawing from her match with Risa Ozaki after concerns with a shoulder injury.

Experience will be Barty’s major concern, having not made an appearance at a grand slam in over two years while having never won a single match in the Australian Open main draw.

A win may well be on the cards with her opponent Annika Beck having struggled recently.

Beck has won just one match in her last five coming at Linz way back in October of last year.

The German kicked off 2017 in Auckland, going down to Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 during the first round.

She then headed across the Tasman to Hobart, facing Kiki Bertens in the first round 6-1, 6-2.

At last year’s Australian Open, Beck made a career-best fourth round finish before bundling out at the hands of compatriot and eventual champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-0.

Beck will need to use her strong groundstrokes if she is to earn her first win in four months against a promising Ash Barty.

Barty and Beck have never played each other on the WTA Tour before.

The winner will proceed to a second round meeting with world No.4 Simona Halep or American Shelby Rogers.

Prediction

After a strong start to 2017, Ash Barty will knock off a valiant Annika Beck in a close-fought three set match.



Barty in three sets.

