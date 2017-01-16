James Duckworth vs Paolo Lorenzi: Australian Open tennis live scores

Aussie James Duckworth will have to hit the ground running if he hopes to beat Italian No.1 Paolo Lorenzi and progress into the Australian Open second round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2pm AEDT, following the conclusion of Pauline Parmentier vs Misaki Doi.

At 24 years of age, Duckworth still has time on his side as he seeks to establish himself on the ATP tour. The Australian has a solid temperament and is a good chance of causing the upset tonight if he competes hard against a seasoned professional in Lorenzi.

Despite being 35 years of age, Lorenzi continues to enjoy success on the ATP tour, winning his maiden ATP tour title last year in Austria. As a result of that success, Lorenzi now finds himself as the highest ranked Italian at the Australian Open, in front of more famous names such as Fabio Fognini and Andreas Seppi.

Lorenzi’s record at the Australian Open is not good however, having progressed to the second round only once back in 2013. He did however reach the third round of last year’s US Open, which stands as his best performance at a grand slam to date.

Indeed 2016 was Lorenzi’s best year of his tennis career, and that proves that age is no barrier for the Italian heading into the year’s first grand slam at Melbourne Park.

With this in mind, Duckworth will have to be at the top of his game to oust a player with plenty of confidence following his success last season. Lorenzi is a tough competitor and is more than capable of outlasting Duckworth should the match go into four or five sets.

Should the match go the distance, Duckworth’s fitness may prove his undoing given that the Australian has just recovered from an elbow injury that derailed his ambition to solidify himself inside the top 100 ranked players on the ATP tour last season.

Prediction

Lorenzi on form starts the favourite but Duckworth will certainly prove no pushover playing in his home slam. The Australian should be expected to leave nothing in the tank tonight and is a good chance of causing a small upset.



Duckworth in five sets

