Roger Federer vs Jurgen Melzer: Australian Open tennis live scores

Four-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer begins his quest for a fifth title at Melbourne Park against accomplished Austrian Jurgen Melzer. Join The Roar for live scores from 8:30pm AEDT, following the conclusion of Angelique Kerber vs Lesia Tsurenko.

For the first time in over a decade, Federer begins a grand slam tournament seeded outside the top ten players on the ATP tour. As a result, the Swiss superstar will have to negotiate a tough draw if he hopes to lift his 18th major title overall.

Standing in Federer’s way tonight is Melzer – a player that has won five ATP tour titles and earned nearly ten million dollars in prize money. In short, Melzer is no slouch and will present Federer with a decent test in the first round.

While the Swiss star starts a warm favourite tonight, Melzer’s game should keep Federer honest on Rod Laver Arena. The Austrian does have a victory over his acclaimed opponent tonight, but that was way back in 2011 in Monte Carlo.

Despite suffering several injury setbacks of late, Melzer is experienced enough to not let the occasion get to him tonight. He has claimed some notable scalps throughout his career and remains the only player in history to beat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam after losing the opening two sets, at the 2010 French Open.

At his best, Melzer will ask questions of Federer tonight so expect the Austrian to force a tight set or two against a player coming back from his own injury woes last year.

As far as opening rounds go, this should be a fascinating contest. Federer at his best will win, but there are no guarantees that the Swiss legend will hit the ground running after several months out with injury.

Despite his efforts at Hopman Cup level, Federer is yet to play a competitive match this year and thus may struggle to hit top gear against a dangerous opponent tonight.

Prediction

Federer should show enough class to get through to the second round, but it would not surprise to see Melzer win a set before succumbing.

