Sam Groth vs Steve Darcis: Australian Open tennis live scores

Big serving Aussie Sam Groth opens his Australian Open campaign against the experienced Belgian Steve Darcis. Join The Roar for live scores from around 4pm AEDT, following the conclusion of James Duckowrth vs Paolo Lorenzi.

Groth had a disappointing 2016 season and will be looking to get his career back on track with a win over Darcis tonight.

Groth recently participated at the Brisbane International and pushed top ten player Dominic Thiem to a tiebreaker in the opening set before losing in straight sets.

Whether or not Groth will experience success tonight will largely depend on how well he serves. The Australian possesses one of the fastest serves on tour and he will need to serve well to get past a player that is capable of causing a few upsets.

Darcis is most famous for knocking out Rafael Nadal at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets. On that occasion, Darcis played a hugely efficient game as he kept his unforced error count to a minimum against one of the true greats of the modern era.

Groth, on the other hand, can make far too many unforced errors when placed under pressure. The Australian needs to remain composed when faced with adversity and can’t let his emotions get the better of him as they have in the past.

Given his tendency to lose his way, Groth really needs to secure the opening set to develop the momentum required to secure victory tonight. He does have Darcis covered for power, but the Belgian possesses more experience on tour, winning two ATP tour titles in his career to date. Such success should serve Darcis well if things get tight in this match.

It is also important not to underestimate the home support that Groth will receive tonight. The Australian really needs to take advantage of such support and use it to fuel his efforts if he finds himself in a dogfight against Darcis.

Prediction

Groth has to dig deep to secure passage into the second round. If he can remain composed and disciplined throughout tonight’s contest, his power serving and overall play should serve him well against Darcis.

Groth to win in four sets

Join The Roar for live scores from around 4pm AEDT, following the conclusion of James Duckowrth vs Paolo Lorenzi.