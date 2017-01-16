Swepson looking forward to being thrown in the deep end in India

Babar almost gets caught off his own box

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is preparing for a baptism of fire after his selection in Australia’s Test cricket squad to tour India.

The 23-year-old Queenslander is one of four spinners included in the 16-man squad announced on Sunday.

Spin great Shane Warne had been among those calling for Swepson to be fast-tracked into the Australian side, praising his aggressive approach and ability to produce genuine turn.

Describing the call-up after just 14 first-class games as a “massive surprise”, Swepson is nonetheless confident he can flourish in one of Test cricket’s toughest arenas.

“When I first got picked for the Shield team for Queensland, I didn’t think I was ready,” Swepson told reporters in Melbourne.

“I sort of got thrown in the deep there. Same thing last year when I made my BBL debut. It’s a part of the game.

“It’s gone well for me being thrown in the deep end so far in my short career so I’m just really looking forward to any opportunity that I can get over there and hopefully I can grab it with both hands.”

Swepson joins fellow tweakers Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe and Ashton Agar in the squad for the four-Test series starting on February 23 in Pune.

Australia’s interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Swepson’s attacking nature had given him the edge over the more experienced Adam Zampa when it came to picking a legspinner.

While stressing that he had not modelled himself on any particular bowler, Swepson said he had never been afraid to take risks.

“I’ve always been taught ever since I was a youngster bowling legspin to always give the ball a good rip,” he said.

“I know I’m going to go for runs and I know I’m going to bowl some poor balls in there but at the end of the day, if I get the wicket that’s what I’m looking for.”

Former captain Michael Clarke is the most successful of recent Australian Test debutants in India, scoring 151 in Bangalore in 2004.

But others, like batsman Cameron White and towering quick Peter George, have found themselves unable to get back into the Test side after earning their baggy greens on the subcontinent.

RECENT AUSSIE TEST DEBUTANTS IN INDIA

2012/13: Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques

2010/11: Peter George

2008/09: Peter Siddle, Cameron White, Jason Krejza

2004/05: Michael Clarke, Nathan Hauritz