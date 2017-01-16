Voges named to captain PM’s XI

Babar almost gets caught off his own box

Former Test batsman Adam Voges will captain the Prime Minister’s XI next month when they host Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 clash.

Sri Lanka, who face Australia in a three-match T20 series next month, are playing a warm-up game against the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval on the night of February 15.

Voges knows both the Canberra venue and opposition well.

“I’ve played two or three of the PM’s games now .. I’ve played a few Shield finals and a Big Bash final at Manuka, so I have plenty of experience there now and looking forward to getting there again,” the Perth Scorchers skipper said.

“Having toured Sri Lanka recently for the Test series, when they played exceptionally well, I think it (the three-match T20 series) is going to be a good series.

“It’s a short tour for them, just a handful of Twenty20 games, but I think those spinners in any format of the game are a tricky proposition.”

The timing of next month’s T20 series has been widely criticised as Australia’s best players will instead be in India preparing for a four-Test series.

There has been speculation Michael Clarke would either captain or coach the PM’s XI, but the West Australian was given the gig.

Voges played the opening two Tests of the home 2016-17 summer but was dropped as part of the overhaul that followed a five-Test losing streak.

The 37-year-old was unavailable at the time because of concussion, but national selectors have seemingly made the call Voges’ Test career is over.

Voges, who boasted a Test batting average of 105.58 at one point last year during a knock of 239 against New Zealand, is set to finish with 1485 runs at 61.87.

“I’m delighted that Adam Voges will be available to captain the PM’s XI,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement.”

Voges joins the likes of Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Chris Rogers and Michael Hussey in captaining the PM’s XI, describing it as a “tremendous honour”.

Manuka will host a double-header on February 15., with Papua New Guinea taking on an ACT XI in the curtain raiser.