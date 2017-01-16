WATCH: Schoolboy sensation Len Ikitau blitzes the opposition

From the Brisbane Boys College, standout schoolboy centre Len Ikitau has a bright future ahead of him. He was selected to the 2016 Queensland GPS All-First XV Team of the season and impressed many with his performances.

Although he is usually known for his stellar defense, his attack caught the eye of many this past year. Watch as his tremendous speed and agility leave the opposition in the dust. His quick mobility has allowed him to score many tries this past year.

When without the ball, he is making devastating hits that leave his opponents in shambles. His size and strength is unmatched on the pitch and makes it difficult for the opponents to sneak past him.

His skills have not gone unnoticed as Ikitau has reportedly been looked at by the Brumbies to fill a spot on their roster for the 2017 season.