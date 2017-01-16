Winx returns to the track at Rosehill

Hugh Bowman rides Winx to victory in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Superstar mare Winx will make her long-awaited return to the track on Tuesday as the 5-year-old lines up for a barrier trial at Rosehill.

Winx hasn’t been seen since her historic and record-breaking win at the Cox Plate back in October, winning by a ridiculous eight lengths before being spelled for 12 weeks in preparation for the new campaign.

The Chris Waller-trained champion is lined up for a first up run at Randwick on February 11 for the Group 2 Apollo Stakes.

After a historic 13-race winning streak, culminating in the aforementioned Cox Plate win, Waller says he’s looking for longevity now after the mare’s devastating 18-month run.

“Our aim is to plan her runs so there will be longevity and everyone can enjoy her for a few more years yet,” said Waller.

“There was the pressure of proving herself last year.”

“Horses can hit a purple patch of form for six or 12 months and drop off but she has proven herself beyond that and is very special.”

This is the first of two expected barrier trials for Winx leading into her comeback run at Randwick.

Interestingly, the five-year-old has never won a barrier trial, and this time is looking to be no different as Waller and jockey Hugh Bowman look to ease her back into the saddle.

“We want her to just go around without being put under too much pressure,” said Waller.

“Her body language is good but it is her first preseason game in a sense.”

There were initial thoughts of heading to Europe with Winx following her second Cox Plate in a row last year, but Waller has since shot those ideas down in favour of an all-Australian schedule.

The plan is for Winx to hit the Apollo Stakes, then move onto Warwick Farm for the Chipping Norton stakes two weeks later.

It’s back to Rosehill three weeks after that for the George Ryder Stakes, then finishing it off with the Queen Elizabeth Stakes a further three weeks ahead.

Four runs in eight weeks will be plenty according to Waller, who doesn’t want to overexpose his champion.

“The autumn is only a two months span and longevity beyond those four runs is what we are focussing on,” said Waller.

“It’s only four runs, but to squeeze a fifth run in really does compact things.”

All eyes will be fixated on Winx on Tuesday as the nation continues to be captivated by one of Australia’s greatest ever runners.