Adam Pavlasek vs Andrew Whittington: Australian Open tennis live scores

In an Australian Open first round battle of two inexperienced youngsters, wildcard winner Andrew Whittington takes on the out-of-form Adam Pavlasek. Join The Roar for live scores from around 3pm (AEDT).

This match screams opportunity for both players, with Pavlasek in his second grand slam and looking to improve on a disastrous start to 2017, while this is Whittington’s first singles grand slam main draw.

For Pavlasek, it was off to Perth and the Hopman Cup to commence the season, but after taking Jack Sock to three sets, he was beaten in straight sets by both Nick Kyrgios and Feliciano Lopez.

Pavlasek played at the French Open last year, his grand slam debut, making the second round.

Whittington is ranked 194th in the world and the 23-year-old is rated one of Australia’s best young prospects.

After a bitter end to last year, when he went down to John-Patrick Smith in the wildcard qualifying tournament, he was handed a wildcard for his first ever grand slam effort, despite being knocked out of qualification in both Brisbane and Sydney.

Whittington then went to Kooyong and was beaten convincingly by Borna Coric, before retiring in his second match when it was level at 4-4 in the first set.

If Whittington wants to compete in this match, he needs a fast start and to cut out unforced errors, which have hampered his summer thus far.

The pair have never faced each other before this meeting and the winner will go on to play either 26th seed Ivo Karlovic or Horacio Zeballos in the second round.

Prediction

Pavlasek has been in some truly hideous form, but that’s come against players who are a class above him. Whittington is in a class below, so it should be Pavlasek moving to the second round of the Open.

Pavlasek in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 3pm (AEDT), at the completion of Maria Sakkari vs Anett Kontaveit, and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.