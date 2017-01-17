Aussie Jordan Berry one win away from Super Bowl

Australian Jordan Berry and his Pittsburgh Steelers are just one win away from the NFL Super Bowl following their play-off win over Kansas City.

The Steelers’ 18-16 victory in freezing temperatures in Kansas on Sunday sets up a clash with Tom Brady’s red-hot New England Patriots next weekend, with the winner moving on to the February 5 Super Bowl.

The Steelers have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger and lethal scorers headed by running back Le’Veon Bell and wide-receiver Antonio Brown, but the trio was unable to score a single touchdown.

All of the Steelers’ points came from field goals from Chris Boswell, who kicked a record six three-pointers – the most in an NFL post season game.

Essendon-born Berry, who grew up playing Australian rules and just two years ago was doing the graveyard shift at a Melbourne McDonald’s to make ends meet, had the high-pressure job of catching and holding the ball for each of Boswell’s six goals.

“It was just about doing my job and coming out here and putting it through the yellow pipes,” said Boswell, refusing to take all of the credit for the win.

The Steelers’ offence was efficient with Roethlisberger connecting with 20 of 31 passes for 224 yards, Bell rushing for 170 yards and Brown with six receptions for 108 yards, but they could not get in the end zone.

Berry was called upon just once to boot them out of trouble with a 35-yard effort late in the third quarter.

The Steelers were able to get Boswell in kicking range, with the longest of his six field goals 45 yards.

The Steelers will have to score touchdowns in next Sunday’s AFC Championship game when they travel to Massachusetts take on the Brady-led Patriots, who ran away from the Houston Texans 34-16.

The Green Bay Packers won a 34-31 thriller against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to book their place in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta.

The Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.