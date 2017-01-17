Brad Hodge not sure where his BBL future lies

Brad Hodge says he’ll extend his career into the next BBL season but it may not be with the Adelaide Strikers.

Hodge, who turned 42 on December 29 last year, will fall out of contract with the Strikers when their current campaign ends on Wednesday night.

Adelaide can’t reach this season’s finals under Hodge’s captaincy but he’s adamant he’ll play in the next BBL edition.

“I am going to play. Where that’s at, who knows, we will just have to wait and see,” Hodge said after Monday night’s six-run loss to the Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval.

“I would like to stay here. This is a great place to play cricket and I feel I contribute well and teach the guys how to get better.

“And there would be guys who learn from this experience.

“Over the past couple of years I have really helped a few people like Travis Head, Alex Ross and there’s a few more that are going to come through and we need to teach. That aspect of it is really cool.

“But who knows where you end up. I must say, I’m out of contract, so we’ll see.”

Hodge is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in this BBL season with 247 runs at an average of 41.16 and strike rate of 133.

“I feel like I’m contributing well … I think I have played pretty well this year,” he said.

“I love it. This is what sport is all about – get in the moment and try and do what you do best.

“For me, I’m pretty happy with what I have achieved so far personally but disappointing not to lead a side into a final.

“Who knows what the future holds.

“I still didn’t think I would play on again this year, I was only ever going to play on if I had a good season so I have ticked that box.

“So what happens next year, where I end up, is a different matter.”