Christopher O’Connell vs Grigor Dimitrov: Australian Open tennis live scores

Christopher O’Connell faces his toughest challenge of his young career when he meets world No.15 Grigor Dimitrov in his Grand Slam debut. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

O’Connell burst onto the scene winning the Australia F10 Futures in Blacktown last year, and has secured a debut place at Melbourne Park courtesy of a wild card.

The 22-year-old Sydneysider kicked off the new year at the Sydney International, gaining qualification into the main draw with wins over Illya Marchenko and Enrique Lopez-Perez.

O’Connell looked strong in his three-set loss to Gastao Elias 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, but faces a gruelling job here, against one of the world’s best.

Despite his opponent having improved his shot selection over the off-season, O’Connell will need to make the Bulgarian run and force him to stay on his feet if he is to be in with a chance of causing a major upset.

Dimitrov kicked off 2017 in style, starring at the Brisbane International, taking straight-sets wins over top-40 players Steve Johnson and Nicolas Mahut.

His dream run continued, outmuscling Austrian world No.8 Dominic Thiem in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, before disposing of defending champion and world No.3 Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-2 to up a final berth against Kei Nishikori.

Dimitrov put himself in good stead by taking the first set, before Nishikori hit back to level the tie at one set each, before the Bulgarian blasted away in the final set to claim a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory.

Seeded 15th, Dimitrov’s best performance at Melbourne Park saw him reach the quarter-finals in 2014, and a big victory is on the cards for the 25-year-old, with the winner to take on either Chung Hyeon or Renzo Olivo in the second round.

Prediction

Dimitrov will end O’Connell’s Aussie Open debut with a straight-sets victory.

Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT), and drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.