Donna Vekic vs Lizette Cabrera: Australian Open tennis live scores

Lizette Cabrera will be out to cause an upset in the first round of the Australian Open when she takes on Croatian world No.97 Donna Vekic. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 1pm (AEDT).

Vekic, who has only been out of the first round at a grand slam on four occasions, and only once in four attempts at the first of the year, will be feeling confident here.

After losing in the first round at the Brisbane International against Asia Muhammad to start her season, the 20-year-old Croatian made the main draw in Sydney as a lucky loser.

She was simply blown off the court in that match though, with Australian Daria Gavrilova blasting her away 6-3, 7-6.

Vekic needs to improve her form, but this match should be the ideal platform for her strong groundstrokes and defensive mindset to flourish.

But there tend to be upsets galore in the women’s draw on Day 1.

Cabrera, who at 208th in the world has barely played a match outside of Australia, is well down on experience as she attempts to make a name for herself during the first grand slam of the year.

After finishing her season well last year, the 19-year-old started 2017 at the Brisbane International, where she failed to qualify for the main draw, going down in straight sets to Aleksandra Krunic.

Cabrera then travelled to Hobart, where was placed directly into the main draw and came away with a victory over Misaki Doi in the first round, before going down to Jana Fett.

This pair have played on one previous occasion, at Launceston straight after last year’s Australian Open, with Vekic picking up a three-set victory.

The winner will move on to the second round, to take on either 17th seed Caroline Wozniacki or Australian Arina Rodionova.

Prediction

Vekic is in a completely different class to Cabrera. The young Aussie will learn plenty, but doesn’t stand much of a chance of winning or even pinching a set.

Vekic in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match from around 1pm (AEDT), following the completion of Gilles Simon vs Michael Mmoh, and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.