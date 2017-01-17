“I’ve played my last Test match”: Adam Voges

Batsman slips over, still somehow hits a six!

Veteran Australian batsman Adam Voges admits his international career is finished.

Voges’ career ends with a batting average of 61.87 – second only to Donald Bradman as the best in Test history.

The 37-year-old has failed to earn a recall since being ruled out of the third match against South Africa in November with concussion.

He was overlooked for the Pakistan series and was left out of the squad for the upcoming tour of India.

“I’m done in terms of international cricket. I can probably acknowledge the fact I’m not getting back in the side,” Voges told Fairfax Media.

He suffered a head knocked attempting to evade a short ball while batting for Western Australian in the Sheffield Shield.

The middle-order batsman was unlikely to be picked for the dead-ubber third Test having registered previous scores of 27, 1, 0 and 2 in the 2-1 series loss to the Proteas.

Voges was dealt another setback when he injured his hamstring playing for Perth Scorchers in the BBL, sidelining him for two weeks.

“I’m realistic enough to understand my performances weren’t up to scratch in my last few Tests,” he said.

“There was only one person to blame and that was me.”

The 20-Test player will captain the Prime Minister’s XI next month when they host Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 clash.

He made his Test debut in the West Indies in 2015 before hitting five centuries for Australia.