Jordan Thompson vs Joao Souza: Australian Open tennis live scores

Jordan Thompson will be looking to build on an impressive start to the year in the first round of the Australian Open when he takes on the in-form world No.44 Joao Souza. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2:30pm (AEDT).

The 22-year-old Australian had a stellar start to the season, setting some career personal bests in Brisbane.

Thompson played doubles in Brisbane, claiming his first ever ATP trophy alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In the singles competition, he made his first ATP main draw quarter-finals appearance after dropping the first set against the experienced David Ferrer but coming back to take the victory.

That set up a demoralising loss to Kei Nishikori in the semis, before he won a match against Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sydney and then crashed out at the hands of the seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Thompson will need plenty of power behind his game to keep Souza on the run, and his form looks up to it.

Souza carries a lot more experience into the contest – he’s five years older than Thompson – but the Portuguese national prefers a slow surface.

For that reason, he has never had much fun in Melbourne, or on any hard courts, with a winning percentage of just a tick over 50 on the surface.

Nonetheless, Souza carries pretty good form into this match, having made it all the way to the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, only to lose to Jack Sock.

The pair have faced off once previously, with Souza picking up a straight-sets victory during the first round of the 2013 Australian Open. The winner of the match will go on to face either eighth seed Dominic Thiem or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Prediction

Souza has been in good form, but hasn’t claimed a big-name scalp. Thompson, on the other hand, had to fight his way to a win over Ferrer in Brisbane.

With rankings not giving us much, due to the experience difference, Thompson should use home court advantage to take the win.

Thompson in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores from around 2:30pm (AEDT), at the completion of Reilly Opelka vs David Goffin, and don’t forget to add your own thoughts below.