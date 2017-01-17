Kyrgios urges local fans to back Aussies and “make it pretty fun”

Leading five Australians into the second round, Nick Kyrgios is urging home fans to get behind the local Open charge.

Kyrgios, the top-ranked Australian, blitzed Portugal’s Gastao Elias 6-1 6-2 6-2 to book a meeting with Italian veteran Andreas Seppi.

The crowd was well and truly in his corner at Hisense Arena and Kyrgios said he wanted them to show some love to the other Australians as well.

Others to advance included 27th seed Bernard Tomic and youngster Alex De Minaur while Ashleigh Barty and wildcard Jaimee Fourlis set up round two encounters in the women’s draw.

Sam Groth, James Duckworth and Melbourne 16-year-old Destanee Aiava were the early casualties.

“We’ve got a lot of Aussies so let’s get behind everyone and make it pretty fun,” Kyrgios said.

“Obviously a couple of Australians went down today, but a couple won and it’s good to see.

“It’s not just a couple players being able to push and win rounds. We’ve got a pretty deep sort of lineup now.”

Tomic showed his suspect fitness won’t be a problem crushing Brazilian baseliner Thomaz Bellucci 6-2 6-1 6-4.

He will next face Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos, who is ranked 103.

Kyrgios heaped praise on 17-year-old De Minaur, who fought back from a match point down to record a 5-7 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 triumph on his grand slam debut over Austrian Gerald Melzer.

“Being match point down and coming back, that’s awesome,” Kyrgios said.

“Something I never did at 17. That’s massive for him.”

De Minaur will take on American 31st seed Sam Querrey in round two.

Switching her focus back from cricket, the multi-talented Barty downed German baseliner Annika Beck in straight sets and now meets American Shelby Rogers, who shocked No.4 seed Simona Halep.

Melbourne teenager Fourlis also impressed against American Anna Tatishvili, but next takes on Russian No.8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.