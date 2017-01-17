Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Batsman slips over, still somehow hits a six!

In what could be an early preview of the Big Bash finals, the ladder-leading Melbourne Stars get set to host the second-placed Brisbane Heat at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:40pm (AEDT).

The Brisbane Heat have failed to reach the finals in the three years since their inaugural championship back in BBL02, but have experienced a reversal in form this year.

Led by the other-worldly hitting prowess of superstar duo Brendan McCullum and Chris Lynn – aptly named the ‘Bash Brothers’ – the Heat are primed to return to the Final Four.

Along with his big hitting, McCullum has also brought a fresh and aggressive brand of leadership to Brisbane.

Joining a brain’s trust littered with former teammates Daniel Vettori (Head Coach) and Shane Bond, (bowling coach) the Heat started the competition on a tear winning four out of the first five games.

However, the loss of Chris Lynn to national duty hurt the team in their last fixture against the Scorchers, as they failed to chase the modest total of 157.

The Heat will have a tough time adjusting to Lynn’s absence who still remains the leading scorer of the BBL with 309 runs. Despite playing only 5 games Lynn still leads second-ranked batsman Ben Dunk (7 games) by 10 runs.

Brisbane’s task does not become any easier tonight after captain Brendan McCullum was slapped with a one-game suspension due to a slow over-rate against the Scorchers.

Despite public backlash to the penalty, including Australian Coach Darren Lehman who labelled the suspension as ‘ridiculous’, the Heat have elected not to challenge the decision.

As cover for McCullum, Brisbane have brought batsmen Alex Doolan and Marnus Labuschcagne into their 13-man squad, whilst Joe Burns will take the reigns as skipper.

Meanwhile the Australian limited overs team continues to plunder the stocks of the Melbourne Stars squad.

Batsman Peter Handscomb and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are the latest players to get the call for national duty, replacing injured duo Chris Lynn and Mitchell Marsh.

However, the Stars will regain the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa after he was temporarily released from the Australian team.

Despite the exodus of four first XI players from their team, the Stars have remained unperturbed by the constant roster shuffling, winning their last three games.

In their most impressive performance to date, the Stars thoroughly dominated the then first-place Perth Scorchers at the WACA. Courtesy of stellar performances from former Australian bowlers Michael Beer and Ben Hilfenhaus, the Stars restricted the home side to a meagre first innings total, before cruising to a seven-wicket victory.

Prediction

Despite only net run rate separating the two teams on the points table, Melbourne enter tonight’s clash as overwhelming favourites.

For the Heat, the loss of Lynn and McCullum significantly limits the potency of a batting line up which has largely been the key factor in their victories.

With a weakened batting order, Brisbane will rely on new Australian squad member Mitchell Swepson and veteran all-rounder Ben Cutting to fill the void with miserly bowling.

While the Stars also have key players missing, Melbourne still have plenty of firepower with Luke Wright, Rob Quiney and Kevin Pietersen forming a formidable top order.

Stars to win their fourth consecutive match.

