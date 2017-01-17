Novak Djokovic vs Fernando Verdasco: Australian Open tennis live scores

Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is on the hunt to reclaim his world number one ranking, starting against classy Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the opening round at Melbourne Park. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

Djokovic had a near perfect first half of 2016, winning both Melbourne Park and Roland Garros crowns, to hold all four majors at once.

However, he was riddled with injuries in the latter part of the year, losing his number one ranking to longtime rival Andy Murray.

As for Verdasco, while he is in the twilight of his career, he’s a crafty player who shouldn’t be overlooked.

Coming off a modest 2016 campaign, he is currently ranked at 40 in the world, but the 33-year-old went over countryman Rafael Nadal in Round 1 of last year’s open.

The pair had a nail-biting Australian Open preview just last week, in a semi-final clash at Doha.

The Spaniard seemingly had it sewn up, with five match points, before the Serb’s proved his resilience yet again, scraping home for the victory in a gutsy effort, then going on to defeat Andy Murray in the final.

In their head-to-head encounters, Djokovic leads the ways 9-4, with the winner of their 14th clash likely to face with Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the second round.

Prediction

Djokovic’s history at Melbourne Park can’t be overlooked, with six titles since 2008, and he’ll have a chip on his shoulder as he strives towards a seventh title in a bid to reclaim the world number one ranking.

Djokovic in three sets.

Check out The Roar for live scores and all the action from 11am (AEDT) and share your thoughts in the comments section below.