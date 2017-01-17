Omar Jasika vs David Ferrer: Australian Open tennis live scores

Omar Jasika will look to pull off the biggest upset of his short career when he meets 12th seed David Ferrer in the first round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 5pm (AEDT).

The greatest moment in 19-year old Jasika’s career came in New York, when he won the 2014 US Open boy’s singles championship, although he has continued to impress since.

Currently ranked just inside the top 300, there is no pressure on the young Aussie to win this match against one of the most experienced players in world tennis.

In his first grand slam, last year’s Australian Open, Jasika made it out of the first round before being knocked over.

He worked his way through the wildcard tournament to get back into this year’s edition, defeating some of Australia’s young stars, eventually coming from a set down in the final to beat John-Patrick Smith.

He got 2017 off to a strong start as well, making it all the way to the final of the Happy Valley Challenger event.

Ferrer though, will be a completely different level of competition, with the world No.21 has made the semi-finals of the Australian Open twice previously, in 2011 and 2013, while he also made the final of the French Open in 2013.

His form has dropped off since then though. Despite maintaining a high ranking and seeding, the best in the game have moved away from Ferrer.

The start to Ferrer’s season has been less than impressive as well, with the veteran continually finding ways to lose matches he should be winning.

After a straight sets win over Bernard Tomic at Brisbane, he fell to another young Aussie, Jordan Thompson, in the second round.

Ferrer then went to Auckland, where he was beaten soundly in the first round by Robin Haase – another match he should have won.

Prediction

Despite Ferrer’s form, he should ease his way into the second round. Jasika will fight hard and could even force a tie-breaker or pinch a set, but the Spaniard will be far too strong over the course of a match.

Ferrer in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first round match at the Australian Open from around 5pm (AEDT), at the completion of Caroline Wozniacki vs Arina Rodionova, and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the match.