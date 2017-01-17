Samantha Stosur vs Heather Watson: Australian Open tennis live scores

Samantha Stosur is looking for her first win since the 2016 US Open when she opens her Australian Open campaign against world No.81 Heather Watson. Join The Roar from around 2:30pm (AEDT) for live scores.

Under new coach Josh Eagle, Stosur kicked off 2017 at the Brisbane International with a first round meeting against French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

The Queenslander looked strong, forcing the Spaniard to three sets, however unforced errors proved to be her downfall, as she was bundled out for her seventh consecutive loss.

The world No.21 then headed to Sydney, where she suffered a first round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.

Still, Stosur has a good chance of knocking over Watson, with the Brit experiencing a form slump of her own, and having not played on the WTA Tour since losing to Caroline Wozniacki way back in October of last year at Hong Kong.

Britain’s second-best female player has enjoyed only two wins at Melbourne Park, coming in a third round finish back in 2013.

She goes into the match relatively untested, relying on her athleticism to pull her through against the seeded Stosur. But if Watson can get on the front foot early, it will put pressure on the local, and may well see the Brit make her way through to the second round.

Stosur holds a 2-0 record between the pair, with both previous encounters having come on hard court. The last time they went head-to-head was at last year’s Canadian Masters, Stosur securing a straight sets 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The winner will take on either qualifier Jennifer Brady or Swede Johanna Larsson in the second round.

Prediction

Stosur will get her first win on the WTA Tour in six months, defeating Watson in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 2:30pm (AEDT) for live scores from the match, following the completion of Milos Raonic vs Dustin Brown, and be sure to drop a comment in the box below.