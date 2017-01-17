Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic: Australian Open tennis live scores

Six-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams faces a tough opening round match-up against the talented Belinda Bencic on Rod Laver Arena. Join The Roar for live scores from 12:30pm (AEDT).

Williams at her best remains the pre-eminent force on the WTA tour.

Despite losing two Grand Slam finals last year, to Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber, she still managed to win Wimbledon at 35 years of age, proving her form remains as strong as ever.

However, the 2015 Australian Open champion has had a lean pre-season, losing in the first round in Auckland. Still, Williams invariably rises significantly at Grand Slams, so expect the greatest women’s player in history to up her game today. She will certainly have to in order to beat Bencic.

Bencic at her best is definitely a top-ten player. She has yet to play an official match this season, with her performances at the Hopman Cup the only form guide we have thus far in 2017. The Swiss star was scheduled to play at the Sydney International but withdrew to better prepare for the Australian Open.

A lack of proper competitive play during the Australian summer is a concern as Bencic approaches a first round match-up against a player who doesn’t take any prisoners.

Although Williams does possess a power advantage, Bencic’s groundstrokes are powerful in their own right, and she will need to punish any short ball that Williams offers.

As far as opening rounds at a Grand Slam go, Williams and Bencic have the potential to put on quite the show, with Bencic having defeated Williams on the WTA tour for their head-to-head record to stand at one win apiece.

Prediction

While betting against a Williams win is a mighty risk, Bencic is a chance of causing a big upset if she backs herself and fights fire with fire – just like Kerber and Muguruza did last year.

Bencic to win in three sets.