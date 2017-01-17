Socceroos in limbo after Chinese Super League rule changes

Australian players will find it more difficult than ever to cash in on the booming Chinese Super League after changes were made to the competition’s foreign quota system.

The ‘4+1 rule’ is set to be abolished, with Chinese teams now able to sign up to five foreigners of any nationality.

However, only three foreigners will be allowed on the field at one time, according to new rules announced in a vaguely-worded statement by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Monday.

The implications for Australian football will be significant.

Previously, Chinese clubs have pursued Australian players because each team has been allowed to sign one player from an Asian Football Confederation member nation, in addition to four other players from anywhere in the world.

With that provision gone, there is no real incentive to sign Australian players ahead of those from Europe or South America, for example.

That could be bad news for Socceroos Trent Sainsbury, Apo Giannou, Matthew Spiranovic and Ryan McGowan, who all moved to the CSL courtesy of the 4+1 rule.

It’s also unclear what it will mean for James Holland and Robbie Kruse, who flew to China on the weekend to finalise deals that would see them replace fellow Australians Michael Thwaite and Dario Vidosic at Liaoning Whowin this week.

A spokesperson for Adelaide United, Holland’s current club, said they expect to know whether his transfer will go through by Wednesday.

The CFA also said it would also be taking steps to curb “irrational” spending in the transfer market.

Chinese clubs have disrupted the global transfer market by making enormous offers for players like former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, who last month signed for Shanghai SIPG for 60 million euros – the eighth time the Asian transfer record has been broken in the last two years.

The changes, designed to aid the “development of Chinese football and the training of local players”, have been announced in the middle of the Chinese transfer window, throwing recruiting plans for clubs into disarray.

Reports in Chinese media suggest they were imposed on the CFA by the Chinese government.

Incidentally, Football Federation Australia has confirmed the A-League will implement the 4+1 rule from the 2018-19 season onwards.