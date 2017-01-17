Who are the most underrated players in the NRL?

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Rugby League Week publish an annual (anonymous) poll asking players to name the most overrated player in the competition. I’m going the opposite way – I want to know who you think is the most underrated player.

There are some players in the NRL who just do their job week in and week out, without getting many awards. They also rarely get picked or have their names bandied about as contenders for rep teams.

But every team needs them. Blokes that shoulder the defensive load, take the hit-ups even when they’re gassed, or who can easily slot into different positions when a teammate gets injured.

I’ll kick it off with a list of underrated players that spring to mind, in no particular order.

Mitch Aubusson (Roosters)

Over 200 games for the Roosters without any fuss or fanfare, he’s always been surrounded by big names who get most of the plaudits. He deserves more of them himself.

Zeb Taia (Titans)

Made a huge difference to the Titans’ forward pack last year in both attack and defence.

Shaun Fensom (Raiders)

Anyone who has this bloke in Supercoach or NRL Fantasy competitions knows his worth, but he finished last season in NSW Cup. He’s a workhorse, but too good for that.

Dale Finucane (Storm)

Craig Bellamy has made ‘role players’ like Finucane one of the cornerstones of Melbourne’s success for many years.

Andrew McCullough (Broncos)

You often don’t notice him when he’s on the field, because he goes about his business without any fuss, and more high-profile players usually get all the headlines the next day. But he does his job well.

Aiden Tolman (Canterbury)

Another bloke who always puts in, often going under the radar.

There must be plenty more. Who do you rate that others may not?