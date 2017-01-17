WWE Royal Rumble predictions 2017

Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg. These are three huge legends already confirmed for the 2017 Royal Rumble match, but it’s time to consider some possible surprise names that could appear in the annual 30-man rumble.

If you aren’t aware of the Royal Rumble match, here is a brief explanation.

The match begins with two superstars (aka wrestlers) and every 90 seconds another superstar will enter the match.

To eliminate an opponent, a superstar must throw his opponent over the top rope with both feet landing on the floor. The last superstar remaining will receive an opportunity for either the WWE World Title (Smackdown) or the WWE Universal Title (Raw) on the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania, which is held in April.

Now you know what the match could mean to a superstar’s career, let’s review five possible wrestlers that could make a surprise appearance in the match.

Special Mentions: Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and John Morrison

Tye Dillinger

Possibility Rating: 3.5 Stars

Tye Dillinger, known as ‘The Perfect Ten’, is arguably the most loved superstars in NXT right now. He’s a very experienced and beloved wrestler who has the potential to light up the main roster.

What better time to debut the 35-year-old than have him come out at the perfect number in the match, Number 10.

I have no doubt that anytime during the match, when the countdown from 10 begins to introduce a new superstar into the match, instead of the fans chanting the actual numbers, they will all be chanting Dillinger’s signature, 10! 10! 10!

Kurt Angle

Possibility Rating: 4 Stars

I would have ranked this man 4.5 Stars after rumours arose about Angle refusing indie events because he was ‘working with WWE’, however, I’m still not sure if Vince McMahon will re-debut ‘The Olympic Hero’ during the rumble match.

With rumours also having been floating around for years about Angles’ return, nobody can be sure if he will come back this year or not.

I can assure you that if 1996 Olympic gold medalist were to return in this year’s Rumble Match, the pop from the crowd would be insane. Oh, it’s true.

Samoa Joe

Possibility Rating: 3 Stars

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Joe deserves to be called up at this year’s Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View, however, with rumours circling about Joe possibly interfering in the WWE Title Match between AJ Styles and John Cena, I cannot be certain anymore that Joe’s debut will occur in the Rumble match itself.

The 37-year-old has most certainly proved his dominance in the ring and on the mic after multiple stellar encounters with Shinsuke Nakamura for The NXT Championship during 2016, and there is no doubt that when Joe gets called up, he’ll be the centrepiece for some brilliant matches.

Shelton Benjamin

Possibility Rating: 2.5 Stars

“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Me, Noooow”. I can personally guarantee that if that theme song hits during the Rumble match, the crowd and everybody watching at home, including myself, will lose their minds.

Not long after the brand extension in July 2016, Smackdown Live announced the return of Shelton Benjamin to WWE, however, after a physical with the company trainer, it was revealed that Benjamin needed immediate surgery to fix his rotator cuff, so plans were put on the shelf.

Shelton Benjamin came out not too long ago and told the pro wrestling universe that he would not be fit by the royal rumble via his official twitter, however, there is always speculation about whether injured superstars lie to fans in order to get a bigger and more unexpected reaction.

Kenny Omega

Possibility Rating: 2.5 Stars

This one is tough, but I feel from WWE’s point of view, it’s a must needed signing for the company.

On January 4th, 2017 at NJPW Wrestlekingdom XI, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada fought in the first ever televised 6-Star match as rated by highly respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

I personally witnessed the match live and can say from my point of view that it is the best pro wrestling match I have ever witnessed.

The simple display of technical wrestling mixed with perfectly executed high flying moves by both contenders made for an outstanding watch and if you haven’t checked it out, I highly recommend it as it was a match that will be remembered for a long, long time.

Kenny Omega, unfortunately, fell short in the match up and two days later revealed that he will be stepping away from the company.

This, in my opinion, is the perfect opportunity for WWE to pounce on Omega and bring him to the WWE in time for a possible Royal Rumble spot.

That’s my list, if you agree or disagree please tell me in the comments below what you think and if there is anyone you would add to the list.