Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers: Australian Open tennis live scores

After pulling off the biggest upset of the Australian Open so far, Shelby Rogers will meet with home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the second round. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

After a convincing win over Annika Beck in the first round 6-4, 7-5, Ashleigh Barty is in unfamiliar territory by reaching the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in her career, and the first at any grand slam since 2013.

The 20-year-old had a solid start to the summer, nearly causing a boilover against world No.1 Angelique Kerber in Brisbane, going down in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Her summer then saw her forced to withdraw from Hobart citing a shoulder injury, however the code-hopper who returned to tennis recently after a one-year hiatus is in great form and could be in with a chance at storming into the third round.

She will need to do so with a strong start against American Shelby Rogers who caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far by sending fourth seed Simona Halep crashing out in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

It was a good win for the world No.53 who is in promising form, defeating Eugenie Bouchard and Lara Arruabarrena on her way to Melbourne.

Like Barty however, this is the first time that she has reached the second round in the searing heat of Melbourne Park.

The win over Halep will prove to be a great confidence booster for Rogers and after disposing of the former world No.2 quickly, she will have plenty left in the tank to take on the energetic Barty.

This is the first time the pair will play each other and the winner will face either qualifier Mona Barthel or Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig in the third round.

Prediction

Ash Barty’s tilt will come to an end, Rogers putting in another inspiring performance to push through to the third round.

Rogers in three sets.

be sure to drop a comment in the box below.