Australia announce another debutant in XI for third ODI vs Pakistan

Peter Handscomb has impressed everyone in his short Test career so far, and the Victorian batsman will now get a chance to continue that stellar international form when he makes his ODI debut in the third game against Pakistan at the WACA on Thursday.

Handscomb, who is the third player to debut for Australia this series after Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake, is one of two changes made to the side which was beaten by Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

The Victorian comes in for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh while towering paceman Stanlake has taken the place of spearhead Mitchell Starc, who has been rested for the third game of the series.

The selectors opted to leave leg-spinner Adam Zampa out of the playing XI once again – an unsurprising choice given he was allowed to leave the squad to play for the Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash game on Tuesday night – while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was called into the side after Marsh was ruled out with a shoulder injury, will also carry the drinks.

“He’s [Handscomb] done really well so this is a good reward for a good summer,” Australian coach Darren Lehmann said. “Obviously we want four quality batters at the top so he’ll get his chance there.”

“Peter has done a really good job in the Test matches so he gets a crack at it [the number four spot].

“He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he’s got all the shots and he’s quite innovative. Or if we lose early wickets he can consolidate.”

Explosive batsman Lynn will miss the remainder of the series, as well as the upcoming ODI tour to New Zealand, after aggravating a bulging disk in his neck following his debut at the Gabba last Friday.

The selection of Handscomb over Stoinis is a clear indication Australia are looking to strengthen their top order after two wobbly performances in Brisbane and Melbourne.

In the series opener against Pakistan at the Gabba, Australia were reduced to 5 for 78 before Matthew Wade’s maiden ODI century guided the side to 268, a total they ended up defending comfortably.

There were similar struggles at the MCG, Australia losing 4 for 86 to start their innings and eventually being bundled out for 220, which Pakistan chased down with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Australian XI for third ODI vs Pakistan

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake