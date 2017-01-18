Australia to get extra spinning help for India tour

With lack of experienced leg spinners for the tour of India, Australia has turned to an English Spinner to help get the edge for the upcoming tour.

Monty Panesar will fly out from club duties in Campbelltown to the Cricket Centre of Excellence in Brisbane to work with Steve O’Keefe and Matt Renshaw. They are set to train on especially doctored pitches for the sub-continent, which Panesar has experienced success in.

He was an important part of England’s 2-1 series win and bowled at average 26.82.

Monty Panesar is the second spinning consultant; Australia has also signed Sridharan Sriram. In recent times in the sub-continent, Sriram has been the Australian go-to guy when it comes to the sub-continent. They have hired him as spin consultant for the Australia tour of Sri Lanka last year and the T20 world cup.

Sriram will take over from Monty Panesar once Monty finishes his consultation in Brisbane, as Sriram will meet up with Australian side at the ICC cricket Academy in Dubai. Sriram will continue throughout the tour India of India working with Australian spinners and helping them adjust to the conditions of India.

But as someone with minimal top class experience, was he the right choice?

It would have been a better option to hire a senior consultant such as Saqlain Mushtaq. Mushtaq is someone who has been there and done it all.

Another problem is that both Panesar and Sriram are left arm orthodox spinners.

The problem with having two slow left arm orthodox spinning consultants is there is sense they are neglecting to prepare for the one that spins the other way, i.e. what Ashwin will have to offer.